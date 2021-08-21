Reviews

‘Nehru, Tibet and China’ review: The elephant in the room

In the late 1940s, when the Communists were making steady gains in the Chinese civil war, Jawaharlal Nehru sensed trouble in Tibet and on India’s northeastern borders. On September 10, 1949, the Prime Minister sent a letter to Finance Minister John Mathai in which he expressed the need to improve and develop communications in the border areas. He also wrote that India’s mission in Lhasa must continue, while avoiding “any action which may be considered [a] challenge to Communists”. Nehru knew that if the Communists took over Beijing, their policy towards Tibet would change — and that China would come face to face with India in the Himalayas. But he was confident that “whatever be the final shape of China’s policy in Tibet, there was ‘no chance of any military danger to India arising from any possible change in Tibet’,” writes A.S. Bhasin in Nehru, Tibet and China.

Costly misjudgement

Nehru had to pay a heavy price for this misjudgement. He bet big on Asian solidarity and India-China friendship. He reached an agreement with China on Tibet. He made unilateral moves on the border. But he never expected China to attack India in 1962. Bhasin, who retired from the Ministry of External Affairs in 1993 after 30 years of service as the head of its Historical Division, writes there were “too many contradictions in the policy that Nehru had enunciated”, which, of course, did not end well for India. Almost 60 years since the war, China still remains India’s largest foreign policy challenge.

The long border between the two countries has neither been demarcated nor delineated. After a relative calm on the border for four decades, violence broke out again last year, at Galwan Valley in the western sector, one of the hotspots during 1959-62. Writing a book on the boundary dispute, without getting into the familiar us-versus-them narrative, is a daunting challenge. Bhasin is calm throughout the 403 pages and provides perhaps the most accurate account, based on primary sources and archival insights, on what went wrong between the two countries.

Bhasin doesn’t go into the Tibet-has-never-been-part-of-China argument. For centuries, China had enjoyed at least suzerainty over Tibet, and has been consistent on its Tibet position. China never recognised the Simla Convention, which produced the McMahon Line between British India and Tibet in the eastern sector. When, after initial military moves, the Communists hosted a Tibetan delegation in Beijing to discuss the future of Tibet, India had offered diplomatic support. But the Tibetan delegation stayed away from the Indian Embassy, and finally signed the 17-Point Agreement, which brought Tibet under the direct control of Beijing, and the People’s Liberation Army could move soldiers towards the region.

Boundary issue

In 1954, Nehru’s government signed the Tibet trade agreement with China. This was an opportunity for India to raise the boundary issue, but it didn’t. Nehru’s stand was that he had already publicly declared the McMahon Line as India’s international boundary. Contrary to the advice of Girija Shankar Bajpai, former secretary-general of the MEA, Nehru dismissed the idea of India discussing “our borders”. As part of talks with China on Tibet, India agreed to turn its mission into a consulate and withdraw its military escort, without discussing the boundary question. But “China’s game plan was to first end India’s special rights in Tibet and only then rake up the issue of borders, and it followed this strategy meticulously and successfully,” writes Bhasin.

A wasted summit

The Delhi summit between Nehru and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in April 1960 was another opportunity for both countries to find a solution to the border crisis. As the border showed signs of conflict, Nehru’s views on China started changing. At the summit, Zhou “conceded India’s claim to the McMahon Line but in a renegotiated agreement.” In return, China wanted India to recognise its claims on the western sector — Aksai Chin — where “maps had until 1954 shown the border as undefined”. But Nehru rejected the proposal, and the talks, as then Foreign Secretary Subimal Dutt recalled, “failed to resolve even a single point of dispute.”

Here, Nehru made two fundamental mistakes. One, he failed to take up the boundary issue with China and made unilateral moves — calling the McMahon Line the international border, changing the status of the border in the western sector and launching the forward policy. Two, after making unilateral moves, he did not move to build the defence capabilities to defend those changes. “Nehru was aware that India had to build up its strength. That strength, to Nehru, meant not so much the frontier outposts or the defence forces but internal strength — political and economy,” writes Bhasin.

This book is not about villains and heroes, nor about the victor and the vanquished. It’s about how policies were made at a critical period of India-China relations and what drove those policies, the effects of which continue to impact both countries. As Bhasin writes in the preface, it is fundamentally a book of history. “History has no friends and foes. It traces the footprints of people who influence the events that make history.” He has traced those footprints meticulously in Nehru, Tibet and China.

Nehru, Tibet and China; A.S. Bhasin, Penguin/Viking, ₹699.

stanly.johny@thehindu.co.in


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Better to Have Gone: Love, Death and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville’ review: The dream of utopia and its tragic consequences

‘World as Family: A Journey of Multi-Rooted Belongings’ review: Banyan tree reflections

‘The Tatas, Freddie Mercury and Other Bawas: An Intimate History of the Parsis’ review: The Big Three, a distinctive community and its history

‘Lady Doctors: The Untold Stories of India’s First Women in Medicine’ review: Freedom from patriarchy

‘The Hunt for Mount Everest’ review: The giant among pygmies

‘Rajinikanth: A Life’ review: The many lives of a superstar

‘Space and Beyond, Professional Voyage of K. Kasturirangan’ review: Indian space odyssey through the eyes of a pioneer

‘A Map of Longings: The Life and Works of Agha Shahid Ali’ review: Poet of witness and an ability to contain multitudes

Poverty alleviation and growth

‘The Elusive Tipping Point: China-India Ties for a New Order’ review: An equilibrium with China

In a foreign land: Vineetha Mokkil reviews Sabin Iqbal’s ‘Shamal Days’

Ganga and Yajnaseni, again: Review of anthology ‘Collegiality and Other Ballads’

Feral fancies: Review of Malayalam author Gracy’s ‘Baby Doll’

‘On Citizenship’ review: Rights and guarantees

‘The Marginalized Self: Tales of Resistance of a Community’ review: On the periphery of change

‘Space Life Matter: The Coming of Age of Indian Science’ review: The struggles and triumphs of India’s scientific fraternity

‘Landscapes of Loss: The Story of an Indian Drought’ review: Distress in Marathwada and its wider repercussions

‘From Rebel to Ruler: One Hundred Years of the Chinese Communist Party’ review: A chequered century

Faces in the water: Rakhshanda Jalil reviews ‘From Volga to Ganga’ by Rahul Sankrityayan, trs Victor Gordon Kiernan, Kanwal Dhaliwal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2021 4:43:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/books-reviews/nehru-tibet-and-china-review-the-elephant-in-the-room/article35999580.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY