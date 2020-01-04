‘Mouth Full of Blood: Essays, Speeches, Meditations’ review: Why writing must be ‘sensitive as a tuning fork’

“Writers — journalists, essayists, bloggers, poets, playwrights — can disturb the social oppression that functions like a coma on the population,” writes Toni Morrison in an essay titled Peril, a fittingly fiery introduction to Mouth Full of Blood, a collection of essays, speeches and meditations essayed over four decades. Mouth Full of Blood then proceeds to do exactly that: nudging aside whitewashed histories, eulogising the dead, autopsying popular literature and examining race, concluding over and over again that racism and othering are intrinsic to the idea of America.

As intrinsic, perhaps, as the pillars of democracy, it was founded on, pillars that do not prop up every inhabitant of the country in the same way. “Nothing highlighted freedom — if it did not, in fact, create it — like slavery,” she writes in an essay titled Black Matter(s).

Fragility of home

The book, as complex, erudite and brilliant as Morrison herself, is divided into three parts, each structured around a particular theme.

The first, ‘The Foreigner’s Home’, for instance, is an examination of home and the fragility of this home, forged on unsteady grounds, trampled upon by systemic and anecdotal injustice while ‘Black Matters’, as the name suggests, throws race under a microscope, examining its every facet and ramification.

‘God’s Language’, the third, examines language and literary heritage, beginning with a eulogy of James Baldwin, who “gave me a language to dwell in” and going onto the limitation of the slave memoir; critical analyses of the language used in her own novels including Song of Solomon, Beloved, Paradise and The Bluest, and more.

Like the borders, Morrison believes in, these themes are porous ones, seguing into the other, doing what she believes literature “sensitive as a tuning fork” should do. Be “an unblinking witness to the light and shade of the world we live in,” as she writes in a piece titled The Future of Time: Literature and Diminished Expectations.

Prayer for the dead

Morrison’s first piece is a prayer, an elegy almost — the writing is stunningly beautiful — for the “September Dead. Those children of ancestors born in every continent on the planet: Asia, Africa, the Americas; born of ancestors who wore kilts, obis, saris, geles, wide straw hats, yarmulkes, goatskin, wooden shoes, feathers and cloths,” she writes, referring, of course, to 9/11 and the cultural pluralism of the American experience. Addressing them directly, despite “a mouth full of blood” (the phrase went on to become the name of this collection) and the knowledge that “I have nothing to say — no word stronger than the steel that pressed you into itself,” she offers them only this. “I want to hold you in my arms and as your soul got shot out of its box of flesh, to understand, as you have done, the wit of eternity.”

The next 350-odd pages are taken up with more meditations about home, belonging, globalisation, migration, genocide, war, the dispossessed, and more.

Race, understandably, is a recurrent theme: Jim Crow, like Snow White, is not dead, but only sleeping, his slumber a fitful one. She writes, backed by deep knowledge, justified anger, immense self-possession, and it shows.

Every essay is crammed with astute observations, sometimes scathing, something despairing, always profound.

“Much of the alarm hovering at the borders, the gates, is stoked, it seems to me, by (1) both the threat and the promise of globalism (2) our own relationship with our own foreignness, our own rapidly disintegrating sense of belonging,” she writes in an essay, also titled, ‘The Foreigner’s Home’. She then asks, somewhat cryptically, “How do we decide where we belong?”

The ‘otherness’ of blacks

Almost impossible in a world where people have moved, been moved and continue to move across borders. “The relocation of people has ignited and disrupted the idea of home and expanded the focus of identity beyond definitions of citizenship to clarifications of foreignness,” she writes in another essay titled Home, which goes on to explore another consequence of forced foreignness — ethnic cleansing, something that rings eerily true all across the world. “Nation-states seeking legitimacy and identity, seem able to shape themselves by the destruction of a ‘collective’ other,” she writes, listing the collective crimes of the European nation against various ‘other’ people. And the otherness of black people is examined and re-examined over and over again through all three parts of the book,whether it be their skewed representation in popular literature and culture or the way they were historically stripped of personhood. “In The Historical Statistics of the United States, Colonial Times to 1957 right after ‘rice’ and before ‘tar’ and ‘turpentine’ are the humans,” she writes in an essay titled Moral Inhabitants.

Morrison is a reader’s writer: her prose is rich with literary references, eclectic ones ranging from Joseph Conrad, Mark Twain, Henry James, Umberto Eco and Herman Melville to fairy tales like Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel, and Goldilocks. She avoids them in her fiction, though. “Not only because it leads to poses, not only because I refuse the credentials it bestows, but because it is inappropriate to the literature I wish to write,” she says in an essay titled The Writer Before the Page. With a Pulitzer and a Nobel under her belt, we can conclude unequivocally that her literature is fabulous, as is her non-fiction — both which seek to do the same thing, to “translate such trauma and turn sorrow into meaning, sharpening the moral imagination,” she writes in Peril, finishing with an unvarnished truth. “A writer’s life and work are not a gift to mankind; they are its necessity.”

Mouth Full of Blood: Essays, Speeches, Meditations; Toni Morrison, Vintage/PRH, ₹699.

The Chennai-based writer is a storyteller.