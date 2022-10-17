Review of Silvia Vasquez-Lavado’s In the Shadow of the Mountain: The mountain as refuge

This is more than a book on mountaineering. It’s a rich tapestry of the personal struggles of a few women woven deftly against the backdrop of a majestic peak.

When a book on mountaineering starts with a chapter titled ‘Chomolungma’, you know that this will be a different read. Climbers have often cited various reasons for wanting to climb the mountain, the local name for Mount Everest, but perhaps few have carried their inner pain, their darkest moments to the top of the world, as Silvia Vasquez-Lavado did as she explored “the mountains within” too.

Hailing from Peru, Vasquez-Lavado had to climb many mountains before she could even think of the ultimate dare, and take a shot at Mount Everest. The mountain of abuse she suffered as a child in her own home and perhaps in full knowledge of her parents; the mountain of pain she closeted herself with regards to her sexuality and eventually the abyss she plunged herself in, through her alcoholism. She surmounted all these travails and hand-held several Nepali girls who had faced abuse. So she writes: “Not for me, but for them. This isn't about you anymore Silvia... This is for all the girls around the world who’ve been abused and told they were trash or would end up trash, and who, like me, believed it for far too long...”

This thought runs as a refrain throughout the book, that Everest or for that matter the summiting was not about herself. “I wasn't supposed to be scaling mountains and staking my flag at their peaks like some modern day conquistadora. It was about what I had to offer, what I had to give to a community — to women, to girls, like me.”

For fellow women

The venture also helped her vent her long-held angst by addressing a rally against sexual violence, when for the first time she broke her story to a crowd of thousands.

And yet, the fighter Silvia, too very nearly gave up her climb. At that juncture, she saw Everest as a death wish. She felt that the mountain was going to swallow her. Fortunately, the storm raging through the author’s mind as well as the one outside blows over and the sky is a crisp marine blue even if the sun plays truant. Everest and Lhotse cast shadows, but they are not intimidating anymore — but rather like a “friendly refuge. A place to rest and hide.”

“The shadow feels like home,” she writes.

Her thoughts once she is on the top can fill a trauma-therapist’s journal: “The journey to healing is not brightly lit. More often it’s a long climb through a maze of shadows, an icy forever you think will never melt. There are pinpoints of flickering lights you have to follow. Healing is not about reaching to the top. It’s about the moments when you might not make it.”

“We do not conquer Everest, just like we do not conquer trauma. Instead, we yield ourselves to the chasms and unexpected avalanches.” This is more than a book on mountaineering. It’s a rich tapestry of the personal struggles of a few women woven deftly against the backdrop of a majestic peak. The book carves out its own place. Go grab a copy. You may want to read and re-read it.

In the Shadow of the Mountain; Silvia Vasquez-Lavado, Hachette India, ₹799.

The writer is a Kolkata-based journalist.