‘Medical Education in Western India — Grant Medical College and Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy’s Hospital’ review: Interpreting maladies

This book filled me with admiration for two people, one is Dr. Charles Morehead, the other is the writer, but we will get to them in a moment. The medical profession regards Sir William Osler (1849-1919) as the founder of modern medicine. He is widely credited with moving medical education from the lecture hall to the bedside, insisting that doctors learn how to diagnose and treat a disease. Before his time, students heard didactic lectures and hardly saw patients. Dr. Osler taught at McGill University in Canada, the University of Pennsylvania and Johns Hopkins Medical School in the U.S., and at Oxford in England. Dr. Morehead (1807-1882) spent most of his teaching career at the Grant Medical College in Bombay and his contribution is therefore not widely recognised.

However, long before Osler, and at a time when the famous institutions of Edinburgh, London and Oxford still sent forth their students with no practical training at all, Dr. Morehead authored a report, from the Medical and Physical Society of Bombay, stressing that “the only practical school for the surgeon and the physician is the bedside of the sick in the wards of an extensive and properly regulated hospital...”

Teaching Indians

He wanted to train Indian doctors, not just to assist their white seniors in treating the rulers and their employees, but to treat their fellow Indians with scientific methods. His book, Clinical Researches on Disease in India, became the standard text for Indian medicine. Thanks to him, the early products of Grant Medical College were better trained than their peers in the West.

The second object of my admiration is the author, Dr. Sunil Pandya himself. This is a work of phenomenal scholarship. He has unearthed East India Company records, news items and correspondence of the 18th and 19th centuries in Mumbai and in London and cites around 500 references. This is not a dull compilation of facts. Dr. Pandya brings the narrative to life. He gives you biographical sketches and acquaints you with the thoughts of the heroes and villains from their writings, letters, reports and the views of their contemporaries. You get to know them as well as you know the policy makers and administrators of today.

Building an institution

The state of medical care and public health in the early years of Bombay was abysmal. While rich Indians could afford to consult British doctors the poor were left at the mercy of vaids and hakims, not all of whom were well trained in their fields. Ethical standards varied, and some were charlatans who did not hesitate to cheat their patients. A kind physician, Dr. William Mackie, was instrumental in establishing the Bombay Native Dispensary, which ultimately yielded place to the JJ Hospital. Bombay was lucky to have two far sighted administrators, Mountstuart Elphinstone, who wanted Indians to learn the English language, and Robert Grant, who wanted Indians to learn modern medicine and was instrumental in establishing the college that came to bear his name, though he did not live to see it. An Indian philanthropist, Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy, generously provided funds to develop the teaching hospital of this college.

Dr. Pandya gives us a gripping account of how these administrators, doctors and philanthropists united to develop a great institution, sometimes having to overcome prejudice and resistance from other officials of the East India Company. We also owe a debt to the early Indian students who were of outstanding quality and added to the sum of medical knowledge.

This book will be of interest not just to the medical profession, but also to administrators, students of history, and most general readers. The only section that might bore the non-medical reader is that on details of the syllabus used in teaching, and the examination papers, and this is quite brief. On the other hand, medical personnel who have been educated and examined in modern times will relish this information.

Every medical college library in India, and any college where history is taught, should have a copy. Dr. Pandya deals only with the origins of medicine in Bombay, and I look forward to seeing the further history of these great institutions.

Medical Education in Western India: Grant Medical College and Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy’s Hospital; Sunil Pandya, Cambridge Scholars Publishing, £70.99.