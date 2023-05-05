Review of Syeda Imam’s Like Fine Wine — Nine Real, Rare Love Stories: All about love

May 05, 2023 09:02 am | Updated May 03, 2023 05:52 pm IST

All readers are familiar with that nowhere land where they are riveted by stories that they want to savour secretly, as well as share with the rest of the world immediately. Syeda Imam’s book, Like Fine Wine, a collection of nine monographs, has had me trapped there for weeks now. I didn’t expect this when I first picked up the book with an elegant and minimally designed, understated cover.

Two unexpected things happened when I decided to review this book of real, rare love stories. The more I read, the longer I wanted to stay in silence with the stories of others. Every time I felt I was ready to write about this, I found myself returning to more details in the book. Each monograph on couples who have been in love and married to each other for decades stands out in its uniqueness. Yet there are common strands. What draw the lovers to each other is also what becomes a barrier, challenging them to find ways to protect their individuality, while also embracing their togetherness.

The second surprise was that my husband got hooked to my copy of the book and began to carry it everywhere with him. He travels a lot and these love stories of famous people who have dominated Indian popular culture became his drug of choice when he needed rest and respite. The man is usually drawn to contemporary political non-fiction; I observed this new phenomenon and really didn’t want to wrench the book back from him. If these stories of resilient love were speaking to him, I knew this was a tribute to the power of Imam’s storytelling skills.

Completing each other

Imam goes behind the scenes to write about the private moments that were the glue in the relationship between superstar actress Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan, the dashing cricketer and Nawab of Pataudi. As a friend of the family, she has access to intimacies that make this well-known love story worth telling all over again.

We read about Viswanathan Anand and Aruna and marvel at how well the pieces of their puzzle seem to complete each other. Dr. Karan Singh’s marriage of 50 years to Asha who had grown up as Yashodhara Rajya Lakshmi, a princess in Nepal, is special precisely because the friendship and camaraderie they share is so familiar to anyone who has witnessed the comfort of long-time love. Ustaad Shujaat Husain Khan and Parveen Khan support each other for years as he travels the world and she holds fort at home, before they can bask in the bliss of togetherness and begin to see each other as best friends. Meera Saluja and Muzaffar Ali, both artists in their own right, have lived rich and exciting lives before they met, yet their destinies are magnetically drawn to each other.

Real lives are complex and Imam does not shy away from the pain, conflict and confusion that is also an integral part of love stories. As she narrates the story of Leila Matkar and David Lean, we realise that Imam is a woman who has seen the world; she knows both love and loss and how deeply intertwined they are in real life. Leila’s love story rescues and isolates her at the same time. “Regardless of all events that overtook her, it was to romance of a headlong and intense kind that Leila was married all her life,” writes Imam. “That was essential. And it culminated in the arrival of a destined pilgrim, with David.”

Honest and moving

Imam doesn’t write to impress. The honesty and directness of her prose is disarming. She shows us a kaleidoscope of scenes from the lives of others through conversations and insights. Not all love stories have a happy ending. Love creates expectations. Expectations break our hearts. So what? We know no other way to heal again.

Love can be both the easiest and the hardest thing to write about. What can one say that hasn’t been said better by poets, playwrights and lovers through the ages? Imam lets stories speak for themselves. True stories don’t need packaging. The clearer the voice, the more moving they are. The most bare-bones version has something for everyone.

Like Fine Wine: Nine Real, Rare Love Stories; Syeda Imam, Roli Books, ₹695.

The reviewer is an author, teacher and filmmaker.