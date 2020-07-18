‘Love, Loss, and Longing in Kashmir’ review: Armed conflict and the bitter inheritance of trauma

18 July 2020 16:33 IST

Spiralling violence in Kashmir through the years has left deep psychological scars among the State’s people

Images of roads blocked with coils of concertina wire, protesters left blind by pellets, militants’ bombs tearing lives apart, mothers at police stations awaiting news of their sons have emanated from Kashmir with disturbing regularity. Years of militancy and large-scale militarisation have taken a toll on the mental health of generations of Kashmiris. Last August, when Jammu & Kashmir was stripped of its statehood after the withdrawal of special status under Article 370 and a tight shutdown imposed, the isolation was complete.

Over the years, there have been several books on the dispute, including Radha Kumar’s political history, Paradise at War, David Devadas’ The Generation of Rage in Kashmir, on the stone-pelters and their anger, Basharat Peer’s Curfewed Night about the civilian-military-separatist tangle, Rahul Pandita’s Our Moon has Blood Clots on the Pandits who lost their homes, and A Desolation called Peace, a collection of ethnographic essays on the people’s aspirations edited by Ather Zia and Javaid Iqbal Bhatt.

To the tomes on the Valley, add Sahba Husain’s Love, Loss, and Longing in Kashmir which chronicles the social impact of prolonged armed conflict. Husain, an independent researcher and women’s right activist, spent the last two decades travelling across the State, listening to the people. If the large-scale troops in Jammu & Kashmir to crush the insurgency that began in 1989 have had far reaching consequences for the people, Husain discovered early on in Kashmir “that the pledge of the aggrieved is never to forget...”

Insurgency, aftermath

Her brief as a researcher was to examine the psychological impact of violence on people’s daily lives. She talked to men and women about “the loss of loved ones, prolonged suffering, grief, stress, the unforeseen hardships, and the intense trauma.” A common refrain she heard was that when people left home in the morning they were not sure whether they would return alive.

Husain begins her book with the experience of Kashmiri Pandits who had to flee the Valley when militancy began. She visited the camps for displaced Pandits in Jammu. She met the small population that had stayed behind in the Valley who felt that the government had forgotten about them.

She also recounts the story of Parveena Ahangar of Batmaloo in Srinagar whose 16-year-old son was picked up by security forces in 1990. “Kashmir is beautiful, but it is full of pain and grief,” she tells Husain and explains why an Association for the Parents of the Disappeared Persons had to be set up.

“Parveena’s life, like that of hundreds of other Kashmiri women who have lost a son, a husband, a brother, a father, has been dramatically transformed from that of an ordinary home-maker to an active campaigner and fighter for justice,” writes Husain.

Women participated in large numbers when militancy began in Kashmir. In the chapter titled, ‘The Other Face of Azadi’, Husain looks at women in the movement and the impact on their lives.

Stress factor

A senior psychiatrist told her that more than two-thirds of the population suffered from chronic psychological disorders. Doctors say all age groups are now exposed to post traumatic stress disorder, unlike before 1990 when only those over 40-45 would come with complaints of high blood pressure, hypertension and heart ailments. “In an environment where the threat of violence followed everyone like a shadow, doctors found that children were particularly vulnerable,” she writes, displaying “behavioural disorders, ranging from a state of fearfulness, crying, irritability and refusal to be left alone.”

A district block medical officer recalls his daughter was four years old when the violence erupted, and would throw up at the sound of firing which continued even after she turned 10.

International mental health experts have said that Kashmir is one of the most traumatised war zones in the world. Husain’s thorough enquiry confirms that the anxiety has only deepened.

Love, Loss, and Longing in Kashmir; Sahba Husain, Zubaan, ₹595.

