An emperor smitten

It was Ra. Ki. Rangarajan’s dream to get his novels, especially Naan Krishnadevarayan, translated into English. He mentioned it when this writer met him for an interview a few years ago. After his demise, wife Kamala continued the effort and did find a translator but passed away before the work saw the light of day. The accomplishment of this goal is therefore a tribute — to Ra.Ki., who translated English novels into Tamil, and Kamala, who was so dedicated to him that she meticulously documented every piece that he wrote.

Suganthy Krishnamachari’s I, Krishnadevaraya is a racy novel, which retains the thrill for which the original is known. The protagonist is the Vijayanagar emperor Krishnadevaraya, whose court was adorned by experts in various disciplines. One of the celebrated rulers of India, he was known for his kindness, valour and secular ideas. The story, however, is not about all these sterling qualities. It is about the love that he cherishes for a dance girl, to attain whom, he leaves no stone unturned. At least three women support him in this romantic mission. Caught between his love for Chennadevi and his royal duties, Krishnadevaraya finds his war campaigns as a welcome distraction.

Suganthy’s language is so smooth and fluent that the reader forgets that it is a translation. Ra.Ki’s novel mirrors the lifestyle of the people of the time, superstitions that prevailed and the emperor’s attitude to such beliefs. Suganthy succeeds in conveying the period flavour through style and diction.

I, Krishnadevaraya has been published by Westland. The book, priced at Rs. 399, will be released at the monthly session of Thamizh Puthaga Nanbargal on April 9, 6.30 p.m. at Tag Centre, Alwarpet. Bombay Kannan’s audio book of the same novel will also be released on the occasion.