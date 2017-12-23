Journey to Lhasa: The Diary of A Spy review: Forbidden tales

Visiting Tibet is no piece of cake even today but, back in the 1800s, the only people who managed to get in were Buddhist monks from India and a few traders from the hill tribes. The British in India, who wanted to know what was going on in this strategically located country, had to resort to subterfuge and send in spies disguised as monks.

One such was a Bengali schoolmaster, Sarat Chandra Das, whose obsession with Tibet was matched by that of his masters. His training as a civil engineer made him particularly suitable to ferret out the kind of information that was wanted. Das made two trips to Tibet: in 1879 and a long stay of a little more than a year in 1881. Journey to Lhasa and Central Tibet, drawn from the notes of his second trip, was published in 1902 and is available for free download.

However, Speaking Tiger has recently brought out an edited version Journey to Lhasa: The Diary of a Spy with an introduction by Parimal Bhattacharya. The book begins with Das’s departure from Darjeeling in November 1881 and ends with his return in December 1882.

The initial part is about the difficult journey from Darjeeling to Tashilhunpo.

Braving the onset of winter, difficult and even non-existent paths, drunken guides (the entry for November 28 reads, “Phurchung had been away on a drunken bout all night and I arose full of fear lest he might have disclosed our plans to his companions.”), suspicious villagers who test his knowledge of the Tibetan language and Buddhism and illnesses, Das finally reached Lhasa in May 1882.

Apart from recording information that his British superiors wanted like the legal system, hierarchies within the government, and taxation laws, Das also offers a glimpse into the socio-cultural life of the Tibetans. He even manages to join a group of pilgrims who have won an audience with the Dalai Lama and slips into the Potala.

Whether he’s writing about the flora and fauna of the mountains or about the life of the hill tribes or describing the marriage and funeral customs of the Tibetans, Das displays a keen eye and a sympathetic interest.

Das’s detailed notes helped the military expedition led by Francis Younghusband in 1903 but the end to the story was not edifying. After Das got back, his motives were discovered and people, who had helped him in Tibet, faced imprisonment, mutilation and death sentences.

Das himself was forgotten by his masters though he never forgot his time in Tibet. Proof: his home in Darjeeling was called Lhasa Villa.

Journey to Lhasa: The Diary of A Spy; Sarat Chandra Das, Speaking Tiger, ₹350.