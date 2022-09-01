Jewish Portraits, Indian Frame.

At a reception in Istanbul following a talk about her book, Jewish Portraits, Indian Frames, Jael Silliman was introduced to four women — Farha, Miriam, Flower and Jael. Perplexed, she sought an explanation and was charmed to hear that they had enacted the eponymous stories of the four women Jael narrates in her tome. “The women told me that my stories are also the story of their lives in Istanbul. At many other places, people walked up to me and said they related to the book, because it felt I was talking about their mother or grandmother.”

Jael Silliman with her mother Flower. | Photo Credit: Subhadrika Sen

Silliman traces the lives of women in her mother’s family who were part of the Baghdadi diaspora that spread from Basra to Shanghai in the 19th and 20th centuries. The maternal family was middle class Jewish, but her father’s family belonged to mercantile elites who first came to Calcutta from Aleppo in Syria in 1797 when the British Raj was in ascension.

Being a feminist, she wanted to write an intimate story about the women, who are often overlooked and forgotten, but provide keen insights into the lives and values of the community.

Settlers in Grey Town

The first portrait is about her great grandmother, Farha, who “was sent by ship on her own volition to marry a man thirty-five years older,” towards the end of the 19th century. “The British favoured the Jews,” writes Silliman, “as they did other minorities who were too small in number to pose a threat to their supremacy.” Soon, being astute traders, the Jews became “key commercial interlocutors” for the British. Farha settled down in Grey Town, where many of the city’s trading communities, including the Jews, Portuguese, Chinese, Armenians and Parsis lived, sandwiched between White Town (English) and Black Town (Indians). Like other Baghdadi women, Farha spoke Judo-Arabic and spent a lot of time in the kitchen — she was famed for her cheese samboozas, almond rings, kuliches, baklavas, apple murabbas — and also in other religious and community activities.

Though Farha had travelled many miles, the world in which she moved was that of the Middle Eastern Jewish diaspora. Things began to change as the Jews became more anglicised. Mary, Silliman’s grandmother, was born in Calcutta in 1901 and grew up in a socially poor but devout Jewish environment. She studied and later taught at Jewish Girls’ School, which had been opened in 1881 and was committed to providing a “sound British-oriented education because everything English was associated with opportunities for advancement.” Mary’s exposure to Western ideas ran parallel “to strict adherence to Jewish law and to Baghdadi customs.” Yet she was among the first generation of Calcutta Jews not to have an arranged marriage. Silliman narrates a delightful anecdote of Mary teaching the rules of kosher cooking to her Muslim cook Karmalli who later worked for Jael’s mother Flower. Karmalli would reprimand Flower when she did not celebrate Jewish festivals with the ‘right’ kind of Jewish food preparation and accompanying rituals and prayers.

Silliman’s mother came to terms with her identity on the verge of India’s independence. Flower went to Lady Irwin College in Delhi, as far away from her Jewish community as possible and was caught up in the trauma of Partition. She used to go to the prayer meetings of Gandhi but hadn’t gone to Birla House the day of the assassination. Flower began to understand that she could embrace both her Jewish and Indian identity, and revelled in both.

Nahoums and history

First published 20 years ago, Jewish Portraits has been reissued with a new preface. With barely a handful of Jews left in the city, Silliman’s social and cultural history is a great way to celebrate both a community and a city with a rich and cosmopolitan heritage. “The Calcutta Jewish community never experienced anti-Semitism and was able to thrive in every sphere of life as India. We prospered as did India,” says Silliman. Minority histories are critical to the story of India, and that is one reason why the book is important.

Why then did the Jewish community leave Calcutta post-Independence? “For a variety of global and local reasons including World War II and the Holocaust, India’s Partition, Israel becoming a nation state,” says Silliman. “In such tumultuous times, the Jewish people were unsure what an Indian India would mean for their prospects. Thus, they seized opportunities in other Commonwealth states where they thought there would be better economic and political prospects.”

Barring a renowned bakery, Nahoums, which still stands, and some stately buildings, the Calcutta Jews have left only a few traces — there are three large synagogues, two small prayer halls, two schools and a cemetery. But Silliman says Calcutta is very much a part of the imagination of Jews who left the city. “Though they left Calcutta, Calcutta never left them.”

For Silliman, communities and their histories are complex and do not fit neat labels: “I am an Indian Jew, a feminist, a transnational citizen of the world. Most of us have many identities, beyond being Indian or Hindu or Muslim, and one of them maybe religious. We are infinitely greater than the little labels that people often assign to us.”

Jewish Portraits, Indian Frame; Jael Silliman, Seagull Books, ₹699.

