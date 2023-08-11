Review of Ghaith Abdul-Ahad’s A Stranger in Your Own City — Travels in the Middle East’s Long War: A people’s history

August 11, 2023 09:02 am | Updated August 10, 2023 02:37 pm IST

On April 9, 2003, a few weeks after the U.S. launched its illegal, unprovoked invasion of Iraq, Ghaith Abdul-Ahad stood on the roof of his building in Baghdad. The streets were deserted and the Iraqi soldiers and the Baath party militia members had vanished. The Americans stopped their bombing early that morning. The Baathist dictatorial regime of Saddam Hussein had collapsed. And U.S. soldiers hadn’t reached Baghdad yet. “Thirty-five years of the Leader Necessity’s rule had dissolved overnight, collapsing in on itself without a trace. Baghdad, that city of fear and oppression, was free for an hour, suspended between the departure of the dictator and the arrival of the occupiers,” Abdul-Ahad writes in his book, A Stranger in Your Own City: Travels in the Middle East’s Long War.

These lines capture the essence of Abdul-Ahad’s 458-page book, which reconstructs Iraq’s modern history of conflicts. Abdul-Ahad, an architect by training whose maternal grandfather migrated from Madras (now Chennai) to Iraq during the British era, lived in Iraq through its many wars — the eight-year Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88; the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait of 1990; the American bombing of Iraq; the full-scale American invasion of Iraq of 2003, the subsequent Shia-Sunni sectarian civil war and the rise of the Islamic State. Abdul-Ahad’s description of pre-U.S. invasion Iraq shows how Saddam’s brutal regime ran the diverse country. People wanted a change, but he was not sure whether the change could be brought in through war.

‘Illegal occupation’

Two of the key early mistakes the U.S. committed after invading Iraq were to disband the Iraqi military and dissolve the Baath party. This turned tens of thousands of well-trained soldiers jobless and the elites who ran the country insignificant overnight. This decision was cited by many analysts as the reasons for the failure of the U.S. occupation. Abdul-Ahad accepts that these were grave mistakes committed by the occupiers. But did the occupation fail because of these mistakes or poor planning by the George W. Bush administration? “To be fair to Bush and the neocons, the occupation was bound to collapse and fail — both logic and history tell us that — because the nation can’t be bombed, humiliated and sanctioned, then bombed again and then told to become a democracy. No amount of planning could have turned an illegal occupation into a liberation,” he writes.

The collapse of the state left a vacuum which the occupiers failed to fill. If fighting terrorism was one of the declared goals of the war, the war actually unleashed several jihadist groups on the country. Iraq, before the war, was hardly a sectarian society, according to Abdul-Ahad. Saddam Hussein was Sunni and the country was majority Shia, but his regime was repressive for all sects alike — “the Leader Necessity”, as he describes Saddam, and his ruling clan and elites never tolerated any kind of dissent, whether it was coming from Sunni, Shia or Kurd. It was a clannish regime not a sectarian one. But after the war, exiled politicians, mainly Shia parties that were operating from neighbouring Iran, came back to Iraq. The collapse of the state and law and order also allowed Sunni jihadists to flourish. The rise of Sunni jihadist groups, including al-Qaeda of Iraq led by Abu Musab Al-Zawahiri, triggered sectarian violence. Zawahiri targeted Shia gatherings and shrines particularly to provoke Shia militias to target Sunnis in retaliation so that he could mobilise the Sunnis against the Shias. He wanted a sectarian civil war. The Zawahiri plan succeeded when Iraq plunged into cyclical violence in 2005-07.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliens at home

A Stranger in Your Own City is not an academic work of history. It’s an exploration through people’s stories on how millions of Iraqis, including Abdul-Ahad, became strangers in their own homeland. Abdul-Ahad first became a translator for the foreign journalists who were reporting the American invasion and then went on to become an award-winning journalist. His sketches depicting the destruction of Iraq and the suffering of Iraqis illustrate the pages. He witnessed critical historical moments, from the arrival of American troops in Baghdad to Saddam Hussein’s show trial. He brings in different people from different segments of Iraqi society — from an insurgent commander to a Sunni jihadist and Shia militia leaders and Special Forces soldiers — to tell what went wrong in Iraq.

The war, he writes, destroyed not just Iraq but changed the whole West Asian region.

“The illegal war that was based on a lie [that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction] not only destroyed Iraq, causing the deaths of nearly a quarter of a million Iraqis and a few thousand Americans and unleashing a sectarian war that would engulf the region, but it would permanently cripple democracy in the Middle East,” writes Abdul-Ahad. So, democracy was another victim of the criminally incompetent administration. “Do you want democracy? Didn’t you see what democracy did to Iraq?”

A Stranger in Your Own City: Travels in the Middle East’s Long War; Ghaith Abdul-Ahad, Penguin Random House, ₹1,499.

stanly.johny@thehindu.co.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.