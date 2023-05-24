Review of GauZ’s Standing Heavy: Doubly invisible

May 24, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

When Côte d’Ivoire writer and journalist GauZ’ found himself working as a security guard during sales at a department store in Paris, he immediately understood that “this device was ideal for observing without being seen.” Thus, was born his first novel, Standing Heavy, a sharp satire and moving chronicle on colonial policies and extreme capitalism.

The novel came out in 2014 and immediately won prizes and accolades. Translated into English by Frank Wynne, it is on the International Booker Prize shortlist and generating quite a buzz.

GauZ’, like other immigrants, attempted to make his way through France as an undocumented student, and worked as a security guard, which gave him a whole new perspective about society, before returning to Cote d’Ivoire where he edits a satirical economic newspaper and writes screenplays and documentary films.

In the West or elsewhere, he told thebookerprizes.com, when one is a security guard and African, one is made doubly invisible. He says he wrote the book for all the invisible people, “those who pedal down in the hold so that the upper decks may peacefully enjoy their champagne and their caviar.”

‘Black men are scary’

Retail security guards in France are mostly from Africa because “Black men are scary”. As an African and a security guard, “I was at the very heart of the absurdity of consumerist society. As an African, I could be a reverse ‘ethnologist’, coolly describing the behaviour of those who had described us as entomologists describes rats.” The security guards spend a lot of time standing, which gives them the time to reflect on the serious — African history, 9/11, colonialism, consumerism — and the absurd (a girl checks out her reflection on her iPhone set to facetime despite the fact that there is a floor to ceiling mirror right next to her; babies always return the security guard’s smile and he adores babies perhaps because they are not shoplifters.)

GauZ’, who took notes while on duty, gives his account “the distance of laughter, which Africans [like most in the subcontinent] never abandon, no matter how serious the situation.” In the book, you have the security guard thanking the trade union for negotiating the shift break as one of its greatest achievements — because after listening to 120 songs on the store radio every six hours, the break is the most welcome thing on earth. The security guard’s job is not easy as it might seem: “In order to survive in this job, to keep things in perspective, to avoid lapsing into... fatuous zeal or bitter aggressiveness, requires either knowing how to empty your mind of every thought higher than instinct and spinal reflex or having a very engrossing inner life. The incorrigible idiot option is also highly prized. Each to his own method. Each to his goals.”

Because of the satirical take on African history and its colonial overhang, Wynne found echoes of the works of Ivorian novelist Ahmadou Kourouma in GauZ’. Wynne has also translated Kourouma’s novels like Waiting for the Wild Beasts to Vote and Allah is not Obliged, the story of a child soldier and dedicated to the children of Djibouti, into English.

Standing Heavy; GauZ’, MacLehose Press, ₹499.

sudipta.datta@thehindu.co.in