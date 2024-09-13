Review of Shastri Ramachandran’s Beyond Binaries — The World of India and China: Tale of two tigers

Shastri Ramachandran went to China in 2008 to cover the economic summit between Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao. His visit and the “long and short spells” he spent in China thereafter was an ‘eye-opener’. During his stay in China, Ramachandran had opportunities to work with Chinese media organisations. This was an “engaging experience, revealing unsuspected potential and unforeseen possibilities,” he writes in Beyond Binaries: The World of India and China. In his book, Ramachandran offers a fresh narrative about China and the India-China relationship that defies conventional wisdom, especially among the Indian commentariat.

The book is a compilation of Ramachandran’s writings from 2008 to 2022 on China, covering the period that witnessed a marked improvement in ties from the Manmohan Singh years to the breakdown in relationship after the 2020 Galwan clashes. Ramachandran’s focus is on the contemporariness of perhaps the most important bilateral relationship in Asia of the 21st century.

Tracing a relationship

What does China’s “turbo-charged growth” mean for India? India-China ties saw a gradual turnaround in the years that followed Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s visit to the country in 1988. But this “great progress in friendship” did not stop the Chinese from making an incursion into Ladakh in April 2013, immediately after Xi Jinping assumed the presidency of China. This took India by surprise and “gave rise to tensions that revived memories of the 1962 conflict”. But India opted to stay the course of engagement with China.

After Narendra Modi was elected Prime Minister in 2014, he was very particular about strengthening engagement with China. Modi hosted Jinping in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, his home state, in 2014, and a year later, he was welcomed by Jinping in Xian, the Chinese President’s hometown. But the personal diplomacy and the informal summits did not prevent the standoff in Doklam, a strategic area on the India-China-Bhutan trijunction, in 2017. Even after Doklam, India emphasised that both countries “should not allow differences to become disputes.”

The message New Delhi wanted to drive home was that “India-China relations could not be reduced to any one issue such as the [Doklam] standoff or, for that matter, to the boundary issue...,” writes Ramachandran. But this approach was not successful as clashes broke out between Indian and Chinese soldiers in June 2020 in the Galwan Valley, which left 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers dead.

Reasons for clashes

Why did the Galwan clashes happen? Ramachandran cites a number of reasons such as India’s deepening ties with the U.S., its role in the Quad (a grouping of the U.S., Australia, Japan and India), its refusal to join the Belt and Road Initiative, or its ambitions for supremacy in Asia, “or all of these”. And then he writes what he thinks is the principal reason: “More than any or all of these, China’s provocative military attack could well have been to establish deterrence against India.”

But Ramachandran doesn’t explain his most important thesis further. Why did China, a nuclear superpower, want to establish deterrence through aggression on the border? He refers to India’s lost opportunities in the past to find a solution to the border problem. He also writes that there were expectations in China that Modi “would resolve the boundary issue”. “The military provocation could have been to push Modi in that direction,” he writes. But how can China push the Indian Prime Minister to take measures to resolve the boundary issues by carrying out incursions and launching aggression on the border? Also, were there any meaningful attempts from China in recent years — before the clashes took place — to settle the boundary question? The book doesn’t talk of any.

Ramachandran’s emphasis on India tackling the China challenge in its own ways, without getting stuck in the great game between China and the U.S., should be taken seriously. India should deal with China “exactly as the U.S. does, and not as Washington advises, wants or pushes New Delhi to do.” As he passionately writes, the India-China relationship is more than the boundary question. India and China are “emerging as two tigers on one mountain and becoming the twin drivers of the Asian Century”. But if they want to continue to build a strong relationship, the boundary question cannot be sidestepped — this is the key takeaway from the Galwan clashes. And it’s not just in India’s hands, particularly when China is the aggressor in this case. Finding a lasting resolution to the boundary question is the responsibility of both parties.

Beyond Binaries: The World of India and China; Shastri Ramachandran, Institute of Objective Studies, New Delhi, ₹450.

