Review of Distress in the Fields — Indian Agriculture after Liberalization: A broken harvest

April 28, 2023

Professor R. Ramakumar of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences has put together a useful volume on Indian agriculture by scholars in the field. The 16 essays in Distress in the Fields: Indian Agriculture after Liberalization, cover six comprehensive themes in 500 pages: Land and Agrarian Relations, Investment and Expenditure; Agricultural Trade; Costs, Profits and Incomes; Credit and Insurance; and Agricultural Marketing and Food Security. The chapters are heavily data-driven, which makes it a very useful compendium of information for scholars and students alike.

Inequality, despair

Ramakumar pulls together the major concerns in respect of India’s agriculture sector in a 70-page chapter. Almost all the chapters focus inwards on the problems and prospects of India’s agriculture. Madhura Swaminathan writes with perspicacity about inequality in agriculture. S.L. Shetty, the veteran economist, traces the chequered history of agricultural investment, in which the private sector is overwhelmingly important, while the role of the public sector is increasingly becoming insignificant. A fascinating chapter by Sachin Sharma et al examines the debates around WTO and agricultural support in India. Awanish Kumar traces the history, issues and recent performance of agricultural insurance. Sukhpal Singh carefully assesses the regulatory aspects of agricultural marketing reforms with reference to contract farming. In an endorsement of the book, P. Sainath notes that it “shows our present farm crisis not as an event but as an outcome of the policies that came with our embrace of the market and liberalisation.”

However, I wish the book had also considered some other important issues. Let’s take the case of employment in agriculture, which in 2021 supported nearly half of the country’s workforce, increasing from 42.5% in 2018-19 to 46.5% in 2020-21. This is a shocking reversal of a trend that started in 2004 in India’s agriculture of a reduction in the total number of workers dependent on it. Never before 2004 had the absolute number of workers in agriculture fallen; they had always increased. However, so desperate are workers in agriculture to leave their farms for non-farm work, they left at a rate of 5.5 million per annum on average between 2004 and 2012, because non-farm work was growing at a rate of 7.5 million per annum. As a result, real wages rose across the economy, private final consumption increased, and, for the first time in India’s post-independence history, the absolute number of poor fell; until then, the absolute number of poor had remained constant till 2004.

Workers continued to leave agriculture after 2012, although non-farm job growth fell, as the economy slowed, particularly after 2016. Then, despite the rate of non-farm job creation falling to between 2.9 million per year between 2013 and 2019, they continued to leave agriculture.

But, as I have estimated, the reverse migration of 2020, led to 45 million being added to agriculture, and then another 8 million in 2021. This is a catastrophe not only for the process of structural change in the economy, but has increased rural distress immeasurably.

Similarly, Pulapre Balakrishnan has recently shown that the real price of food in the economy has been increasing, instead of falling, which leaves less with consumers to spend on non-farm products, especially manufactured goods. The consequent reduced demand for manufactures has long been a constraint for India becoming a stronger manufacturing nation. (This is in addition to the supply side problems that constrained manufacturing in India).

These are current crises in Indian agriculture which should have been addressed in the book, but nevertheless, it will be a useful addition for students and scholars on Indian agriculture for the pertinent issues writers have raised.

Distress in the Fields: Indian Agriculture after Liberalization; Edited by R. Ramakumar, Tulika Books, ₹1,500.

The writer is Professorial Fellow, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, New Delhi, and Visiting Professor, Centre for Development Studies, University of Bath, UK.