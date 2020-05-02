‘Facebook – The Inside Story’ review: The curious case of Facebook

Why does Facebook look like a prison? “Well, you have a Profile photo; you pretty much do nothing all day but write on walls. And, worse, you get poked by guys you don't really know.” Jokes apart, this says a lot about how Mark Zuckerberg’s social media network has changed human life ever since its inception in the U.S. in 2004.

For sure, when future historians attempt to chronicle the era we live in today, the story of social media will account for a significant part of the narrative, as a formidable force that influenced almost every walk of life in ways previously unimagined. And Facebook, with a claimed customer base of over two billion users, will be the propeller of the whole story.

Global connections

Facebook’s story, hence, is the story of our times, too. Steven Levy’s well-timed tome, Facebook: The Inside Story, tries to capture that — how Zuckerberg and Facebook were able to connect the world like no other human endeavour had ever done, not even the Roman emperors, has empowered us beyond measure, allowing us to know things as and when we want to, stay in seamless contact with friends and family, discuss everything under the sun without fear and with favour, and make money or spend it by selling and buying products.

That seemed a perfect world. Only that it wasn’t. The recent years exposed startling vulnerabilities in the moral infrastructure of Facebook. And they look unfixable to many. Going by the adage that data is the new oil, Facebook seems to be on its way to become the world’s biggest polluter.

Levy’s narrative, however, doesn’t give you that story. Levy’s Facebook is long on information and short on insight. It works as a great rich-in-detail textual extension to The Social Network, offering all the background stories behind those rapid-fire dialogues written by Aaron Sorkin.

Out with it

Levy’s focus seems to be more on unravelling the curious events and actions that powered the inception and rapid evolution of Facebook.

His approach is not critical at all; but to his credit, he treats the subject with some degree of nonchalance that is laudable. He is, clearly, not awestruck at the FB success story, but stays away from offering insights that would help readers figure out where the social network, which many rightly call the Frankenstein monster of the digital world, is headed.

Maybe that could be a different book. Still, Levy’s project is so detailed and rich with anecdotes that a keen observer of Facebook can find out — only if the reader is smart and industrious enough to read between the lines — a good amount of cues she can use in analysing where the company is going to be a few crucial years down the lane.

Sample this: Facebook’s ad business, when it started, had the code name Panda, “a quasi-portmanteau of the words ‘Pages and Ads’.” But soon the code for the advertising business — whose hidden desires and dynamics would soon change the social networking world devastatingly — would morph to “something less pleasant: Pandemic”. That’s some Freudian slip, I tell you.

