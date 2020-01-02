Experiencing a profound form

One of the most telling metaphors in Tipitika, it describes nirvana as the goal of Buddhism -- to a lamp being blown out with nothing remaining thereafter. When Buddhism, which emerged as a major ascetic religion in ancient India spread to far off regions and in cultures antagonistic to asceticism, the consequences were fascinating particularly in poetry and the arts.

A new vision of the world wedded Buddhist philosophy of impermanence to the celebration of that very principle of impermanence. This is particularly true of Japanese art. Said Van Gogh, who was deeply influenced by Japanese art : ‘Study Japanese artists. They show a whole world in the drop of dew.’ It is the same ideal that William Blake also held as fundamental: ‘To see a World in a Grain of Sand And a Heaven in a Wild Flower.’

The well-known artistic expressions of Japan like haiku poetry, landscape paintings, bonsai and so on are expressions of epiphanic celebration of the immediate which underscores Buddhist philosophy of impermanence at the same time upholding the world of senses. The celebration of senses is also reflected in other Mahayana Buddhist schools like Tibetan Vajrayana. Haiku poetry became internationally recognised, praised and imitated the world over. The imagistic poetry of Western modernism was an offshoot of Japanese haiku. Eisenstein one of tallest film makers of Europe too was deeply in by Japanese haiku poetry. It shaped his art of editing which he thought was fundamental to film making.

The present book (Basho's Narrow Road: Spring and Autumn Passages (Rock Spring Collection of Japanese Literature): Matsuo Basho, Hiroaki Sato) is a must-read for all lovers of Haiku poetry. Like anything that becomes globally acclaimed art forms the the international understanding, this form has also become stripped of its cultural, linguistic and spiritual specificity. This book is a corrective to superficial understanding of a profound form of poetry by locating it in the real life situations of the greatest haiku poet of the world, Basho.

Basho the monk and poet set out on a hike to the wilds of Northern Honshu in the spring of 1689. The outcome of this trip was one of the greatest classics of Japanese literature. Called ‘oku no Hosomichi’, it is a travel diary of sorts written in a mixture of haiku poetry and haiku-like prose.

Having failed to succeed in producing similar works in the past, he did not want take a chance this time. He worked with utmost dedication to finetune it for full four years after the journey was accomplished. Maybe that was his last love letter to the world as he passed away soon afterwards.

An appendix to this work is the renga sequence called ‘ Farewell Gift to Sora’, which was dedicated to his disciple and travel companion Sara, who had to part from the master before the completion of the journey due to illness.

Is it possible to sum up or explain a good haiku poem in other worlds? Efforts like this would lead to a situation like drawing too much attention to the finger pointing at the moon and forget to look at the moon. The same goes for this fascinating classic. It defies paraphrase of any kind like great haikus.

The mixed genres of poetry are not unknown to lovers of world literature. The champoo is an Indian equivalent. The great Sufic works like ‘ Gulistan’, ‘Parliment of Birds’, also exemplify this form. However, the comparison cannot be pushed further. The overarching linearity of these forms is missing in Basho’s classic. Further, it has a strong autobiographical element which strangely enough does not give us sufficient autobiographical clues.

The gnomic minimalism of the style is more than offset by rich resonances of every word, every image which make up the inalienable specificity of each: what Mahayana Buddhism would call Bhootatathata (That-ness of things). The Welshman poet Hopkins would have called it ‘instress of the inscape of things’

Here is sample passage:

That night we stayed in Izuka. There was a hot spring, so we took a bath, then sought a lodging place. It turned out to be a poor house where straw mats laid on the earth floor. Because there was not even a lamp we made our bed by the light from the fire pit and lay down. At night thunder rumbled and rain fell without interruption. There were leaks where we lay, and bitten by fleas and mosquitoes, we were unable to sleep...’

Places, people, scenes, monuments, birds, animals, insects and objects come and go. There is no elaborate description anywhere. But after a very brief entry and a very rapid exit they stay back in our minds like the smith who hosts Basho in a difficult terrain or the swordsman who conducts him safely through an impenetrable forest.

But what is running through all the prose and poems of this unique book is the poignancy of the beauty and evanescence of all things like in the following line from a haiku:

Quietness: sleeping into the rocks, the cicada’s voice.

Or:

I will ring the bell for fun as flowers scatter on me

In sum, renga is a sequence of haiku poems written by different poets but held together by a common theme in a conversational way. An example:

To spurn this world may be difficult, but you even refuse me temporary lodging.

—SAGYO

Having heard you have spurned the world I only hope you won’t think of a temporary lodging

-PROSTITUTE TAE

Basho himself recapitulates the central theme of art that seeks to reconcile the passing to the permanent:

In this world which place

Can I say is mine? Wherever I end up

I call it my inn

Translated beautifully by Hiroike Sato, it carries an illuminating Foreword by Cor van den Heuvel.