Mike Pompeo’s Never Give an Inch — Fighting for the America I Love: A spymaster and a diplomat

February 24, 2023 09:03 am | Updated February 22, 2023 03:54 pm IST

Mike Pompeo served as president Donald Trump’s director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from January 2017 to April 2018 and thereafter as his Secretary of State. His recently published book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, gives an account of the ‘America First’ foreign and security policies pursued by the Trump administration as well as his own role in shaping and implementing them.

Pompeo’s “conservative, mid-western vision of America”, and his deep Christian convictions form the core of his personality. His strong belief that “it’s a mean, nasty world out there... because of human nature” fundamentally synchronised with Trump’s world view. Pompeo’s legal studies at Harvard did not soften his world view or his disdain for process. He entered politics as a Republican member of Congress in 2010. His book reveals, at all times, that all this and his brief stint in the army came into play in both his roles as America’s top spymaster and principal diplomat.

Threat of force

Pompeo’s book demonstrates that the Trump administration almost atavistically responded, where it could, with the threat or the use of coercive force or by ruthlessly undermining countries opposed to it. Pompeo’s extensive account of the Trump administration’s internal decision-making processes make that clear. That all this ultimately did not permanently add to America’s security or its reputation — Iran, North Korea and Venezuela are prime examples — escapes Pompeo almost completely.

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama had reached the conclusion that Iran had to be integrated into West Asia and the wider world while making certain that its chances of enriching nuclear fuel to weapons grade level were almost finished. The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) which was greatly opposed by the Arab Peninsular states and Israel was meant for this purpose. Trump’s walking out of the deal has not lead to regime change in Iran but has increased Iranian paranoia which may lead to precisely the result that Trump did not want. Sometimes it is necessary to stoop to conquer but that is beyond Pompeo’s understanding.

For all the theatre with North Korea the Little Rocket Man is still there and the country’s nuclear arsenal is not reduced. What did Pompeo, who never seems to have cautioned the President, really achieve?

Pompeo also continuously emphasises that America is a moral power. However, the Trump administration’s ways as shown by Pompeo reveal that it never let ethics come in the way of protecting or promoting its interests as demonstrated by the American stand on Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Jamal Khashoggi killing; or in making compromises in Afghanistan. Pompeo is insulting of Khashoggi and says that policies relating to countries cannot be changed because of “a single unjust murder”. This from the great moralist Pompeo.

On Afghanistan, Pompeo correctly blames the Biden administration for botching the final American pullout from Kabul but the seeds of the final denouement were undoubtedly planted by the Trump administration. What is also remarkable is that Pompeo completely overlooks Pakistan’s role in making it impossible for the Afghan Republic or the American forces to defeat the Taliban by giving the group sanctuaries.

Account of China

The most rewarding portion of Pompeo’s account for Indian readers is his account of China — its leaders and their motivations and methods and the scientific and technological capabilities the country has developed. His revelations of how the Trump administration sought to counter China, including through the strengthening of the Quad “where India was a wild card” are of particular significance.Pompeo presents a compelling case for an examination if the COVID-19 virus emerged out of a laboratory in Wuhan. This is a case which the Biden administration has unfortunately not adequately pursued.

Pompeo presents a case against appeasement in the context of Russia but ignores that country’s anxieties caused by Western approaches after the Cold War. His commitment to Ukraine perhaps has blinded him to the need for great powers to reconcile interests even while protecting their individual concerns. In all this he reveals the Trump administration’s crude and simplistic understanding of a world in comprehensive transition in the digital age. This is also a time when the world’s pre-eminent power has to go beyond its narrow self-interest to counter the existential threats facing humankind but that is completely absent in Pompeo’s world view.

Pompeo’s work is also directed at his U.S. political adversaries who are characterised as weak and naïve. His accounts of his foreign interlocutors are colourful and often full of invective. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have earned his special ire but it is noteworthy for Indian policy makers that it is former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who Pompeo calls “a complete fraud....” He lavishly praises External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar but is cruel to his predecessor. It is sad that Jaishankar instead of defending her added fuel to Pompeo’s comments on her at a time when she had passed away. Pompeo’s language makes it abundantly clear that Jaishankar fell into a trap which even a rookie diplomat avoids — responding to comments on a predecessor and if a response is made it is only to defend him or her.

Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love; Mike Pompeo, HarperCollins, ₹1,199.

The reviewer is a former diplomat.