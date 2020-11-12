Reviews

Dharma in the time of pandemic

In a world driven by uncertainty, unhappiness and strife, COVID-19 has come as a sharp warning to humanity to introspect and heal. With values on the decline and humans seeming to have lost empathy, one feels a need to recharge and reconnect.

Responding to this disconnect, writer and Hindi poet Surekha Kothari thought of using dharma as a tool. “Two years ago, I attended a lecture by my guru. He inspired me to write this book,” says Surekha.

A Hindustani classical vocalist as well as Bharatanatyam and Manipuri dancer, Surekha’s book, Dharma by Design: A Universe in Harmony, simplifies the steps to dharma, offering ways and means to adapt and adopt, clean and simplify lives. “Dharma has always been important to me, and I saw the human, social and environmental deterioration around us as being due to the lack of dharma. Dharmic energy makes people conducive to benevolence from the universe,” she says.

Dharma is not used as a synonym for religion, but as something beyond it, and a as a concept that can be universally applied by people the world over. The author offers four simple steps, four tenets or ways of living, drawn from her own life and learnings. According to the book, these four major pillars are satya (truth), tapa (austerity), shauch (cleanliness) and daya (compassion), and each can help people move towards a dharmic way of life, the book says.

The book outlines each tenet clearly, making it accessible to the contemporary reader, even including pointers on how they can be practically adapted in daily living.

With an introduction by N. Ravi, Publisher, The Hindu Group of Newspapers, and a foreword by writer Ashwin Sanghi, the book is to be launched virtually on November 19. You can register at tiny.cc/DharmaByDesign; webinar ID: 86265821111. Copies of the book are available on Flipkart and Amazon websites.

Related Topics
Friday Review
Comments
Related Articles

‘Spring: Bouncing Back from Rejection’ review: With a spring in his step

‘Turmeric Nation’ review: Flavours of a rich and varied culinary tradition

‘The Battle of Belonging’ review: ‘Idea of India’ in peril

Welcome to hell: Review of Leesa Gazi’s ‘Hellfire’

The beauty of ragas through verses

‘From Temples to Turbines: An Adventure in Two Worlds’ review: Tejas, from dream to reality

‘Rage’ review: A reporter and a President

‘The Brass Notebook: A Memoir’ review: An economist’s lifelong quest for autonomy in a man’s world

A gallery of bad feminists: Review of Nisha Susan’s ‘The Women Who Forgot to Invent Facebook and Other Stories’

A terrible beauty: Review of ‘Shuggie Bain’ and ‘Real Life’

Life is a typewriter: Review of Siddhartha Vaidyanathan’s ‘What’s Wrong with You, Karthik?’

Degrees of darkness: Review of Kiley Reid’s ‘Such a Fun Age’ by Geeta Doctor

‘Stoned, Shamed, Depressed’ review: Why teenagers in urban India are dazed and confused

‘And We Came Outside and Saw the Stars Again’ review: Another age of calamity

‘The Greatest Ode to Lord Ram: Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas’ review: India’s cultural inheritance

Palanpur tribune: Review of ‘Rumble in a Village’ by Luc Leruth and Jean Drèze

Friendship and strength: Review of Charlie Mackesy’s ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’

‘The Death Script’ review: Strangers in the land: The life and death of Korsa Joga

‘The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World’ review: Preparing for a multipolar world
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2020 6:48:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/books-reviews/dharma-in-the-time-of-pandemic/article33084893.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY