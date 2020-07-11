‘Demanding Development: The Politics of Public Goods Provision in India’s Urban Slums’ review: On the margins of the city

Social welfare isn’t a given for the poor. Resources are limited and unevenly distributed. There are other factors: limited state capacity, archaic procedures, corruption, discretion. Even in everyday dimensions like drinking water, food, housing, healthcare, and education, social welfare has to be actively pursued and claimed by citizens.

Claim-making differs in rural and urban India. This has to do with the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments.

In the villages

In a study in Rajasthan, researcher Gabrielle Kruks-Wisner (Claiming the State: Active Citizenship and Social Welfare in Rural India, 2018) found that with social and spatial exposure, even marginalised citizens could find ways to engage public officials in the pursuit of basic services. The gram panchayat was the first port of call. With the institutionalisation of elected panchayat bodies for local governance, the state’s reach into the lives of rural citizens broadened. Citizen-panchayat interactions increased over the years. In a late 1990s study, less than 20% of respondents mentioned contacting the gram panchayat for local issues; but by 2010-11, Kruks-Wisner found that this had increased to over 60%.

It is different in urban India — 65 million of India’s urban population live in slums. They live precariously, with insecure property rights, informal employment, little social security, and constant threat of eviction. They are often derisively referred to as “vote banks”.

Yet they are not merely passive recipients of political largesse during elections. Slum dwellers have political agency. They are constantly making claims on the state for the provision of public services. Through fieldwork in Jaipur and Bhopal, Adam Auerbach shows that these claims are made through informal local leaders who have the advantages of literacy, some formal education, and the ability to speak up. They typically become local workers for political parties. As party workers, they look upwards to their political party networks to deliver on local issues; parties in turn expect electoral mobilisation when required.

Missing in action

While India has been urbanising, institutional mechanisms for the provision of public services have not kept pace. There has been a steady growth of slums and squatter settlements in cities, typically on riverbeds, next to landfills, and along railway tracks. However, the formal presence of the state is often elusive in these locations. Services have to be demanded through informal local leaders in a politically mediated manner. Slum leaders emerge in the informal space between slum and political party.

Auerbach finds that a greater number of slum leaders in a settlement leads to informal accountability based on their responsiveness. Different ethnic groups often choose leaders across ethnic lines based on how effective they are. There are thus robust forms of local leadership inside the slum for dispute resolution, organising work, and systematic collective action.

The implications for policy are clear. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become painfully clear that to prevent the spread of the virus, we need bottom-up, community-driven and community-managed solutions to the very real tasks of tracing, quarantining, and protection of the vulnerable.

Gram panchayats in rural India have stepped up. Disseminating science-based information; preventing stigma; ensuring physical distancing; running shelters, community kitchens and quarantines; distributing masks, soap and essentials — through all this, gram panchayats have demonstrated their capacity to care for their local communities. Rural local bodies are designed both for everyday service delivery and as first responders in a disaster. They are also structured to represent different groups and give citizens a deliberative role in local development. Citizens can participate in deliberations formally through the gram sabha or village assembly, as well as other field-level committees such as those of anganwadi, school, or health centre.

Lack of accountability

The situation on the ground is vastly different in urban India. The reasons are systemic and several, as decentralisation expert T.R. Raghunandan tells me: incomplete devolution; the absence of inclusive hyperlocal structures for people’s participation; the absence of socio-economic planning for urban settlements; and the existence of multiple parastatals and parallel institutions, leading to a lack of accountability.

In the matter of representation and participation, too, there is a fundamental disconnect. Urban wards cater to larger populations than small and nimble gram panchayats. It is crucial to activate the “area sabha” for every thousand urban residents. Informal authority within the slum can be channeled into these formal urban area assemblies, while also ensuring participation of those groups who are excluded. However, unless area sabha representatives can participate as members of ward committees, the structures remain ineffective.

Institutional design requires care and attention. This is so, not only for an adequate COVID response, but also to respond to the urgent challenges of providing urban livelihoods, improving urban early childhood and healthcare services, especially for the most vulnerable; and for ecologically sustainable local development. Perhaps the pandemic will help us find our way to more inclusive urban local governance.

Demanding Development: The Politics of Public Goods Provision in India’s Urban Slums; Adam Michael Auerbach, Cambridge University Press, ₹665 (Kindle price).

The reviewer is in the IAS.