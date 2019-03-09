‘Dalit Literatures in India’ review: Voice of protest

How far and in which direction has Dalit literature travelled? The second edition of Dalit Literatures in India outlines efforts behind collection of scholarly articles written on various aspects of Dalit literature, its impact on awakening the community and the politics of protest by marginalised people from different regions in India.

Initially, Dalit literature was mainly autobiographical in nature, stories of suppression and social exclusion collected in novels, autobiographies, poems, short stories, dramas, pamphlets, poster poems, letters.

Joshil K. Abraham and Judith Misrahi-Barak write in the introduction, “The fact that Dalit literature has for a long time been a political tool is more and more obvious in the present day from the rise in everyday violence against Dalits and other marginalised communities.”

An awakening

This volume, a collection of scholarly essays and research by over 20 authors, takes an in-depth look at Dalit literature. The essays have dissected and thoroughly analysed writings by Dalit authors to assess their literary value.

As most of early Dalit literature emerged out of new awareness of self-righteousness, thanks to the teaching and writings of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, social scientists, political thinkers and other academics took note of them as a part of their social and political studies giving very little attention to assess the writings from the point of literature.

Power politics

By the beginning of 1990s, mainline literature in India had accepted and accorded Dalit literature its due importance in literature as well as its contribution to Dalit awakening and the part it played in a larger canvas of power politics. The book has played a very significant role in encouraging and presenting serious research work on Dalit literature, caste and democracy, difficulties in translating Dalit literature in English and so forth.

One of the essays on art, ‘Tense — Past Continuous’, has taken a critical look at the casteist under-currents in modernism of Indian art which was mainly concerned with the hegemony of Western domination in post-modern visual art.

As vindicated in the book, Dalit literature is still evolving with new experimentations and dimensions subverting the mainline literary traditions and norms to sharpen its suppressed voice.

As editors say in the foreword to the second edition, Dalit literature is still playing a significant role as a tool to give voice to the marginalised people for their legitimate rights.

Debate on Dalit literature continues in academic as well as literary circles in India. Does Dalit literature form a part of modern Indian literature or should it be treated only as a special genre? The book tries to answer and resolve these questions by taking a critical look at the complex issue.

Dalit Literatures in India; Edited by Joshil K. Abraham, Judith Misrahi-Barak, Routledge India, ₹895.