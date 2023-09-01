HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Review of Amrit Mathur’s Pitchside — My Life in Indian Cricket: Inside the dressing room

Sports administrator Amrit Mathur takes readers behind the scenes of Indian cricket

September 01, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

K C Vijaya Kumar
K C Vijaya Kumar
Indian cricket team’s manager Ajit Wadekar focuses on wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav as teammates Sanjay Manjrekar, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble wait their turn during a practice session at Centurion Park in South Africa, in November 1992. V.V. Krishnan

Indian cricket team’s manager Ajit Wadekar focuses on wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav as teammates Sanjay Manjrekar, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble wait their turn during a practice session at Centurion Park in South Africa, in November 1992. V.V. Krishnan | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ecstasy and agony on the turf may be sport’s essential codes but a lot more happens behind closed doors. Administrators, coaches, bureaucrats, government agencies and corporates are all enmeshed within the veins of any athletic endeavour. Amrit Mathur, civil servant-turned-sports manager, has seen it all for more than three decades through his association with Indian cricket and his book Pitchside: My Life in Indian Cricket dives into the nuts and bolts of the nation’s favourite sporting pastime. The author doesn’t exactly give a chronological tale but cherry-picks specific tournaments and tours in which he was linked with the Indian team.

Indian and Pakistani cricket fans hold the national flags of both the countries during their one-day international cricket match in Karachi, in March 2004.

Indian and Pakistani cricket fans hold the national flags of both the countries during their one-day international cricket match in Karachi, in March 2004. | Photo Credit: AP

He looks at India’s maiden tour of South Africa during the 1992-93 season, the 1996 World Cup in the Indian subcontinent, the 2004 tour of Pakistan and other signposts with the perspective of an insider. The characters range from cricketers to politicians but this isn’t an essay in name-dropping as Mathur keeps his eye firmly on his subjects. “I saw the monotony of long tours and the boring hotel-airport-gym-ground routine,” he writes, and later adds: “This is the story of Indian players.”

Snapshots of players

Mathur reveals the wheels that grease cricket. The tone is both factual and warm while the logistical headaches associated with big championships or an important tour are described well. Equally he keeps readers engaged with his snapshots of players. Privy to dressing rooms, Mathur is aware about the vulnerabilities of cricketers. There is respect for their skills and an understanding about what makes them tick or crack.

Sachin Tendulkar at The Kia Oval, London, in August 2011.

Sachin Tendulkar at The Kia Oval, London, in August 2011. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Be it Imran Khan or Sachin Tendulkar, Mathur throws light on their important attributes. There are strong words about former IPL chief Lalit Modi but this isn’t a book venting anger; it remains primarily a mirror to the significant points in cricket. There is a rare error when Mathur refers to M.S. Dhoni’s Balidaan logo issue around his gloves but juxtaposes it with the Champions Trophy when it actually happened during the 2019 World Cup. It is a minor blip in a book that takes you close to behind-the-scenes episodes that have guided Indian cricket.

Pitchside: My Life in Indian Cricket; Amrit Mathur, Westland Sport, ₹699.

vijayakumar.kc@thehindu.co.in

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / Literary Review / cricket / sport / sports event / India

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.