Review of R. Sridhar’s Coaching Beyond: Unsung heroes of cricket

April 07, 2023

Between the twin arms of cricket — batting and bowling — fielding is often taken for granted. The athletic fielder does get his accolades, but within the statistical milestones that his or her more celebrated peers accumulate, a certain four that is prevented or a well-executed run out linger in the mind but not on paper as a cold statistic.

Yes, there is a table for catches pouched but despite largely being in the fringes, a fielder, who gives it all on the turf, gains the respect of his teammates. And one man, who does know the immense value of fielding, has finally stepped out of the shadows through his book Coaching Beyond.

‘It is about people’

R. Sridhar, India’s former fielding coach, who forged a strong bond with his fellow mentors, head-coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach B. Arun, has penned a book together with R. Kaushik, looking back at his coaching evolution from being a spinner for Hyderabad. Once he got a cricket ball with a thank-you note penned on it by Virat Kohli and this nugget and many anecdotes and observations embellish this tome.

Having previously co-authored the autobiographies of V.V.S. Laxman and G.R. Viswanath, wristy geniuses who prefer modesty over modern-day bling, Kaushik goads Sridhar to open up. There are excellent profiles of M.S. Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane as leaders besides insights into the younger crop. The unit’s highs and lows are captured and there are life lessons too, like when Sridhar quips: “One of the great learnings for me is the understanding that coaching is about people, it’s not about the sport at all.”

Sridhar isn’t averse to holding the mirror to the missing number four during India’s 2019 World Cup campaign or owning up to his own mistake — like how he once forgot to set up an impromptu fielding drill. Perhaps a revelation of what transpired between Anil Kumble and Kohli would have added zing, but Sridhar prefers a dignified silence.

It is time to doff our hats to coaches, who silently go about their work. Sridhar is one of them and the book wonderfully captures this unsung element.

Coaching Beyond; R. Sridhar with R. Kaushik, Rupa Publications, ₹395.

