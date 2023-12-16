Stolen childhoods: review of Kailash Satyarthi’s Why Didn’t You Come Sooner? Compassion in Action — Stories of Children Rescued from Slavery

December 16, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s book on 12 of the 1,50,000 children he and his organisation Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) have rescued from child labour and slavery since 1981 leaves you shaken and despondent. Despite numerous laws within the country and internationally, will child labour and child abuse ever end in this country? Almost every other day there are stories of children trafficked for sex, to work as domestic labour in affluent homes in cities and in sweat shops and factories for embroidery work, making bangles and working in brick kilns.

Why Didn’t You Come Sooner? is a story of stark poverty and parents duped to part with their children for their own survival and that of their children. But the book is also a beacon of hope showcasing the resilience of children rescued and provided love, care and education. Many of the children rescued by BBA have become activists themselves and joined the band of rescuers.

Probably the most chilling story is that of Pradeep, considered a bad omen and the cause of the misfortunes in his home and village. When he was just six, exorcists convinced his family that he should be offered in sacrifice to appease the gods. Pradeep, who was brought in deep sleep to the temple for sacrifice, woke up as the weapon was about to hit his neck; but a chunk of his scalp came off. The sacrifice had failed but presuming the child was dead he was put into a bag and thrown in the wild. The bag with blood flowing out and the child who was still breathing was found. Pradeep was rushed to a hospital. The BBA team found him working in a dhaba, his wound oozing pus, and rescued him. It took several months at the Bal Ashram to get him to narrate his story and that he was not a source of bad luck.

Difficult rescue

The stories of the other rescued children are equally traumatic. There is Devli, a third generation slave in a stone quarry; Sahiba, trafficked from Assam to marry someone against her wishes; Kalu, abducted and made to weave carpets all day long, his injuries cauterised with phosphorous scraped off matchsticks; Bhavna, trapped in a circus and sexually abused for years by the owners; Rakesh, who worked in the fields all year round like cattle and spent the nights locked up with them in the stables; Sabo, born to labourers at a brick kiln, never knowing life outside of it; and Manan, who lived his childhood mining mica in Jharkhand and not given time to mourn his friend who got buried when the mine collapsed.

At the three homes run by BBA, it takes months and even years to restore the confidence and win the trust of the children.

Satyarthi, his wife Sumedha and others work round the clock to take care of them. Many of the children have become excellent speakers at international conferences and moved ahead in their lives. It’s a book that leaves you anguished and yet hopeful.

Why Didn’t You Come Sooner? Compassion in Action — Stories of Children Rescued from Slavery; Kailash Satyarthi, Speaking Tiger Books, ₹450.

The reviewer is a senior journalist who writes on social issues.

