Review of Divyabhanusinh’s The Story of India’s Cheetahs: A spotted history

July 27, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

Come September, it will be a year since the first batch of cheetahs — five females and three males — landed in Gwalior aboard a specially-configured Boeing 747 aircraft after a long journey from Windhoek, Namibia. While wildlife and conservation issues rarely garner sustained media attention, the cheetahs have sparked a blitz particularly after they were joined by another coalition of 12 from South Africa.

The novelty of having cheetahs roam in India’s grasslands, after they had been extinct for decades, was what stoked excitement in the project but since February, cheetahs have been in the news for the wrong reasons. So far, five of the translocated cheetahs have succumbed to ailments, injury, in-fighting — and in what is still a conjecture — infections from wounds from the radio-collars around their necks. Three of the first litter of four born in India also died from malnutrition and the scorching summer at Kuno National Park, where 11 of the beasts roam unrestricted — but their movements tracked via GPS — and four live in special enclosures called ‘bomas,’ which are designed to help the animals acclimatise to Indian conditions. The big debate around the future of cheetahs is whether the deaths are entirely from natural causes — as the government wildlife experts insist — or whether prescribed scientific management techniques aren’t being applied to improve the cheetahs’ odds of survival, as critics point out. It is amidst this swirling controversy comes a re-issue of naturalist and wildlife enthusiast, Divyabhanusinh’s 1995 book, The End of a Trail: The Cheetah in India.

Insightful anecdotes

The Story of India’s Cheetahs is an expansive, exquisitely illustrated and citation-rich account of the cheetah’s history in India. While this weighty book is best read in a library perhaps, the lavish quality of production is matched by reams of insightful anecdotes, scientific detail, and historical context on this unique animal’s relationship to India. Unlike the lion and tiger — the classical wild cats — which have been woven into the everyday life of India over millennia via folk tales, religious texts and colonial histories, the cheetah’s India story is almost entirely about its relationship to coursing — or the use of predators to track and hunt down other animals. Historical recordings have often confused it with leopards, given their similar structures and their spotted coats. (Though contrary to the aphorism, it’s the cheetah that is ‘spotted’ with the leopard having markings called rosettes.)

As Divyabhanusinh notes: “...The cheetah, caught from the wilds, was trained by man to course... a curious relationship developed over centuries and [a] vast body of knowledge grew in the art of training and coursing with cheetahs. No other feline was documented in such great detail in the past — and yet the cheetah’s life in the wilds of India was, to an extent, an enigma...”

And these details are fascinating. The 10th and 12th century works such as the Yashastilakachampu (Somadeva Suri, a Digambar Jain) and Manasollasa, attributed to King Someswara III, describe instances of the ‘chitkara’ (cheetah) being used to track deer. The latter work goes into the minutae of how cheetahs must be prepared and trained to hunt for antelope. Hunting, as primetime sport, for kings and nobles was also a means of subsistence for commoners. “Until 1900, the Pardhis, a tribe found in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, had an independent tradition of trapping cheetahs and training them for hunting... the endogamous groups indulging in this activity were known as Cheetawala Pardhis,” he notes suggesting a long, rich tradition of capturing, training and maintaining cheetahs among both Hindu and Muslim rulers, of India.

The richer kingdoms maintained retinue as well as detailed manuals on the varieties, subtleties, temperaments of cheetahs from various parts of India. India and Indians, to summarise, knew the cheetah very well. The East India Company’s arrival and their interactions with Indian royalty, however, led to a swing in the fortunes of cheetahs. Mughal emperors and their predecessors restricted themselves to capturing cheetahs from the wild for hunting — while some have been killed, they weren’t the objects of ‘shikar.’ (hunting). “The British on the other hand made them targets for sport and for collecting trophies, and during the 19th and 20th centuries the Indian princes and other privileged classes started aping the imperial masters,” says Divyabhanusinh and eventually this accelerated their decline. The cheetah was extinct by the 1950s though there were records that the animal “survived until the late 1960s and mid-1970s” with the last “credible one” being seen at Danto village in Hazaribagh (now in Jharkhand) in 1975.

Challenges of translocation

The current translocation of cheetahs from Africa raised issues on whether these animals were suitable for India’s grasslands and terrain but Divyabhanusinh says the import of African cheetah — largely from Kenya — into India goes back to the early 20th century. This again was due to demand from royals, for coursing, who could no longer source Indian cheetahs because of their local decline. Bhavnagar and Kolhapur were the “premier” centres that imported African cheetahs. In 1918, the “landing cost of an animal from Africa was ₹500; by 1945 the price had gone up to ₹1,000.” Divyabhanusinh, based on his reading of cheetah-maintenance manuals and a conversation with the last-known carers of cheetahs in royal retinues, states that African cheetahs once lived and adapted to Indian conditions. The author also lists out a “chronology of extinction” with details on 316 recorded instances of cheetah kills from 1772 to 1997. This extensive recording of the cheetah’s history in India actually reveals how little is known about the behaviour of the cat in the Indian wild. While the author, with a chapter on cheetah genetics and its historical presence, is convinced that the cheetah can once again thrive in India, he does not analyse if modern India, with its diminishing forests, increased urbanisation and the beast’s peccadilloes, can renew its relationship to the animal in the wild. The book would also have benefited from an analysis of the existing Project Cheetah plan and a discussion of conservation practices in Africa. However, his attempt is laudable and a valuable read for anybody interested in the animal’s future.

The Story of India’s Cheetahs; Divyabhanusinh, Marg Books, ₹2,800.

