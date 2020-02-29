‘But You Don’t Look Like a Muslim’ review: The long shadow of Partition

29 February 2020 14:43 IST

Rakhshanda Jalil on the stereotyping of a religion and why every Muslim has to prove her Indianness on a daily basis

Chaman mein ikhtilat-e-rang-o-bu se baat banti hai/Hum hi hum hain to kya hum hain tum hi tum ho to kya tum ho (It is the inter-mingling of colours and fragrances that make a garden/ If there is only us there can be no us and there can be no you if there is only you.) This Urdu couplet by Sarshar Sailani quoted by Rakhshanda Jalil in the beginning of her book sets the tone for the essays that follow, on identity politics, the composite cultural traditions of India and its literary history. The 40 essays make up four sections, The Politics of Identity, The Matrix of Culture, The Mosaic of Literature and The Rubric of Religion.

Questioning an identity

In the introduction, ‘Oh, But You Don’t Look Like a Muslim’, she talks about the stereotyping of Muslims in India, associating them with a certain set of characteristics, and portraying them in a bad light. It also adds that the common preconceived notions about Muslims being violent, aggressive and regressive have not only been propagated by right-wing organisations but also in popular literature and cinema.

Advertising

Advertising

In the opening essay, ‘My Father Didn’t Take the Train to Pakistan’, the author shares her experience of growing up in the India of the 1970s and how she was taunted by her classmates for her Muslim identity. It is more or less the story of every Indian Muslim — irrespective of his or her social class — where his or her Indianness has to be proved almost on a daily basis. ‘You are a Muslim first or an Indian first?’ is a question which is thrown at Indian Muslims quite often. In response to this question, the author clearly spells out that both the identities are important and emphasises that “Islam doesn’t deter a Muslim from believing in his or her Indian identity.”

In another essay, ‘Living in Jamia, Coping with Ghettoization’, she talks about the challenges of living in Jamia Nagar, a congested part of Delhi, which gets step-brotherly treatment from the civic authorities and the government just for being a Muslim-majority area. These two pieces give readers a fair idea about the challenges and anxieties of Muslims in post-Babri India.

In another essay, the author busts the myth of “the monotonous monochromatic” Muslim, telling readers that the community is as diverse as any other Indian religious community, linguistically, culturally or otherwise.

Syncretic India

Besides the theme of identity, the anthology has many essays which reflect how the idea of India is based on shared heritage. For example, the author tells us about Hasrat Mohani’s love for lord Krishna and Allama Iqbal’s poem on lord Rama whom the poet calls Imam-e-Hind or the spiritual leader of India. There is also an interesting article about the transformation of a sweet-sounding greeting of ‘Jai Siya Ram’ into an aggressive political slogan and battle cry of ‘Jai Shri Ram’: an ostensible simple change of word in a slogan has changed the entire political discourse of the country. The insightful essays make us think about the way communal and divisive forces are trying to tear apart the social fabric of diverse India. It’s a timely book worth everyone’s attention.

But You Don’t Look Like a Muslim; Rakhshanda Jalil, HarperCollins, ₹599.

The writer is a Mumbai-based novelist, screenwriter and banker. His debut novel is Patna Blues.