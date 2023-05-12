Review of Ajayya Kumar’s Business Gita: Management tips from the Bhagavad Gita

May 12, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Entrepreneurship is a world where risks are taken and decisions are made, devoid of any one-size-fits-all formula. In this landscape, the quest for valuable advice becomes paramount, and amidst a flood of business strategy books, Business Gita, despite its glitches, emerges as a worthy addition. Penned by Ajayya Kumar, an Indian entrepreneur and leadership thinker based in the UAE, this book presents unique, actionable, and time-tested insights.

What sets Business Gita apart is its distinctive approach to presentation. Rather than delivering lengthy monologues, Kumar skilfully recreates short, pithy, and meaningful conversations he has had with colleagues, friends, and family members. Each conversation serves as a treasure trove of wisdom for modern-day entrepreneurs.

The art of conversation

Kumar’s brilliance shines through in the artful crafting of these conversations. He doesn’t patronise his counterparts; instead, he presents himself as a vulnerable thinker seasoned by experience. With a tone of concern and a belief in the power of conversation and ancient philosophies, the author underscores the importance of learning from mistakes and thinking futuristically. Reading the book is akin to immersing oneself in a collection of Zen stories or a bouquet of insightful social media posts, making it a superb addition to the genre of business literature.

Drawing inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita, Kumar takes a unique approach by capturing the essence of conversation. It delves into a wide range of ideas, spanning the mundane, the sublime, and the spiritual, mirroring the narrative style of its ancient counterpart. Kumar’s expertise in the art of conversation adds depth and authenticity to the dialogues.

The author is candid, acknowledging the limitations of his imagination and the fragility of life. This authenticity allows readers to connect with the conversations on a personal level, making it a good guide for personal and professional growth. It distils ancient wisdom, making it accessible and applicable to the modern entrepreneur.

These exchanges, short and allegorical in nature, take place between Kumar and a range of individuals, including friends, colleagues, and family members. Leveraging his experience as a successful entrepreneur, author, parent, friend, and non-resident Indian, Kumar shares his takes across a broad spectrum of topics, including leadership, technology, sport, science, climate change and literature.

A quibble

What distinguishes these discussions is their relatability. Kumar’s prose avoids pretentiousness or pomposity, opting instead for a raw yet refined style. His tone conveys care, wisdom, and compassion, without passing judgment. This has its flipside too; at times the conversations seem bland and mundane for a mature reader. I understand that these conversations were initially created for social media, targeting wannabe entrepreneurs and business school students. That could be one of the reasons why it lacks the kind of philosophical richness that is required of books that deal with business wisdom. But I am sure in the upcoming editions, Kumar will delve deeper, and the author in him will mature enough to make this kind of writing a major success.

Business Gita; Ajayya Kumar, Ivory Books, ₹400.

The reviewer is a soldier, farmer and founder of Air Deccan.