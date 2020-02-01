Book review of ‘The Winning Sixer: Leadership Lessons to Master’ by W.V. Raman

W.V. Raman is a throwback to a gentler past when there was time for a silken cover drive and enough hours for long conversations while glasses emptied late into the night. The former India player with an ODI hundred against South Africa under his belt besides a triple ton in first-class cricket is Mr. Congeniality, with friendships cutting across sport, industry and media. Prone to self-deprecatory humour, Raman transitioned well into coaching, mentoring Tamil Nadu and Bengal, to name a few, before stepping up to guide the current Indian women’s team.

It is no surprise that he has penned The Winning Sixer, a primer on leadership, thanks to the lessons he gleaned from a vast sporting galaxy that ranges from Kapil Dev to Sania Mirza and a whole host of other celebrities. The book, an easy read spread over 178 pages, is structured as a conversation between Raman and a journalist on the cusp of a major career upswing. The latter fires questions, at times gentle, and on some occasions, a bit pointed, but the former is equal to the task, offering a straight bat, an incisive mind and some hearty laughter. The locale is Bengaluru and there is a hat-tip to the city’s easy vibe.

Treasure of anecdotes

Raman hardly touches upon his career but rather draws from his treasure trove of anecdotes and for validation also seeks out athletes as diverse as Jeev Milkha Singh and P. Gopichand. The book is devoid of jargon but what Raman does to drive home his point is to lean on alliteration, like a fabulous leader having the five Cs — credibility, clarity, connect, control and conviction. The repetitive writing ploy could breed boredom and yet laced with his examples, they do work in offering insights about how the best captains function.

The conversational style also means that words like “my friend” or “touche” get echoed but the easy-paced narrative chugs along smoothly. Raman quotes M.A.K. Pataudi’s famous line: “I only lost my sight, not my vision.” It reiterates the fact about leaders finding ways to cope with any inadequacy. The author also stresses on the innate pragmatism of achievers, a trait that helps Sania pick doubles over singles as her career gathers pace.

From the heart

Be it Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid or M.S. Dhoni, Raman delves into what makes them tick and through that he gifts the reader a few relatable lessons. Much later in the book, he writes: “The simplest thing anyone can do is to be honest with themselves. If you care to think about it in depth, greatness is made of persistent repetition of the simplest of practices.”

This isn’t a speech from the pulpit, it is straight from the heart and this honesty lends the book a warmth which is also an intrinsic Raman attribute. Former cricketers can at times lapse into bitterness but Raman avoids this trap, his gaze firm and forward, just like when he countered South African spearhead Allan Donald all those decades ago.

The Winning Sixer: Leadership Lessons to Master; W.V. Raman; Rupa; ₹295

