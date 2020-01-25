Book review of Modiplomacy: Through a Shakespearean Prism by T.P. Sreenivasan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarkable activism in external affairs has provided endless opportunities to critics and advocates to evaluate it. He barely completed his first year in office when the first books on his foreign policy began to appear. But T.P. Sreenivasan wisely waited for the end of Modi’s first five-year term before producing Modiplomacy: Through a Shakespearean Prism. A definitive take on the subject is not due yet, as Modi is likely to be in office for many more years. It is worth recalling that even over five decades after Jawaharlal Nehru’s departure, his foreign policy triggers passionate debate.

A veteran diplomat, prolific writer and public speaker, Sreenivasan packages his analysis within the framework of a Shakespearean play — one with five acts that opens with an exposition, moves to complications, then to the climax, before presenting the reversals which pave the way for the denouement. Even readers without a specialised knowledge of Shakespearean drama will find the story fascinating. The author notes, “Narendra Modi is nothing if not theatrical.”

Five acts

The first act opens with Modi’s grand swearing-in as PM in 2014. All leaders of South Asia and a few more attended it — a historic first. From then onwards, followed “a period of visibility, speech-making, vision-building, daydreaming, sloganeering, fashion-setting, innovating, positioning and promising change.” Among his many visits abroad — a “virtual odyssey across continents” — the visit to China (May 2015) was significant, a finale to the first year. Modi took with him “not only Nehru’s dream of Asian solidarity, but also Patel’s scepticism of China.” As attempts to build ties afresh with China and the neighbours ran into difficulty, Modi focused on strengthening cooperation with the U.S., first through Obama’s visit (January 2015) and then his own (September 2015). The second act clarified the contours of “Modiplomacy” and its “transactions approach.” Another outreach towards Pakistan was attempted via the meeting with Nawaz Sharif at Ufa (July 2015), but the India-Pakistan dialogue failed to take off. And, turmoil in relations with Nepal came to surface.

The third act was marked by noticeable progress in India-U.S. relations, as Modi spoke of “a new symphony in play.” Modi’s next visit to the U.S. (June 2016) helped advance his priorities — development, security, neighbourhood and diaspora. Yet, hurdles remained, the greatest being New Delhi’s “wariness” over U.S. support to Pakistan and American “concerns” over close India-Russia relations. The fourth act was mostly about coping with “the Trump Effect.” The author rightly judges that Modi did better than most other leaders in connecting with President Trump. However, India’s growing proximity with Washington cast a shadow on relations with Russia and complicated ties with China.

Disappointment with Trump led Modi to re-adjust India’s equations with China and Russia through informal summits with their leaders. Relations with Pakistan were marked by a continuous slide, with the terrorist attack in Pulwama and India’s robust air attack on Balakot. The events in the last act made Modi “strong domestically as well as internationally”, concludes the author.

‘Streak of overconfidence’

Sreenivasan defines Shakespearean heroes as full of many great qualities but also with a few tragic flaws that caused their undoing. It was jealousy for Othello, ambition for Macbeth, vanity for King Lear and indecision for Hamlet. In Modi’s case, the “streak of overconfidence” and “illusions of grandeur” are the tragic flaws.

Sreenivasan’s assessment of Modi’s foreign policy record is generally positive. The author, however, believes that India should not have abandoned its leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Though the author frankly concedes that Modiplomacy is “an impressionistic narrative of current history”, not a research work, it may be of considerable interest to students of international affairs. A timeline of major developments covered and a list of select readings would have been welcome additions.

Modiplomacy: Through a Shakespearean Prism; T.P. Sreenivasan; Konark Publishers; ₹800.

The former ambassador is Distinguished Fellow, Gateway House.