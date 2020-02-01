Book review of ‘Amma’ by Perumal Murugan

As a 10-month-old baby, Perumal Murugan slept in a basket, beneath a moonlit sky watched over by his brother and a stray dog. His mother was hard at work, pulling up dried millet stalks — one eye on her infant and another on her job — until the whole field was empty. The next day, she worked hard to rid her house of a dreadful smell: her often-drunk husband had been locked inside and had peed in a corner.

‘Work is life’

Simply titled Amma, Murugan’s first non-fiction book to appear in English is a tribute to his mother Perumaayi, who died in December 2012. As rooted as his fiction, this memoir is a snapshot of rural Tamil Nadu (particularly the Kongu region) and its people, customs, even curries. For Murugan peers into the pans and stoves of his childhood and delivers a masterclass in cooking. He points out everyday aesthetics in shapely kitchen utensils. He takes us along — by foot and bus — to markets to buy cloth and to a hilltop temple to get his head tonsured.

“An abridged version of amma’s life would read: ‘Work is life,”’ Murugan tells us. In 22 compelling stories, he documents the native knowledge and skills of the agrarian classes. More importantly, he places an otherwise-ignored entity under the spotlight — a woman farmer — and showcases her ingenuity, resilience and lifetime of hard labour. He foregrounds the sharp, savage gender and caste inequalities in two essays: one that recaps his mother’s life and another that narrates a son’s dilemma about death rituals.

My favourite essay was ‘A Ploughman’s Accounts’. Why do farmers never calculate their own wages? When Murugan exhorts his mother to make a note of income and expenses, she explains that you cannot assign a monetary value to everything.

His questions are practical; her replies are tender and romantic: what would you pay for the sight of a field swaying with white sesame flowers? For freshly plucked greens and fragrant gruel? Yet, by simply placing these conversations on record, the author presents a larger dilemma to the reader: are you okay letting farmers subsidise your food?

Ode to a goat

The stories about animals throb with detail. Buffaloes, goats, sheep, dogs... all have roles; both in the countryside and in the book. Murugan confesses: he regrets he wasn’t born as a goat. He also informs us that a goat is all the company an old person needs. (These lines give you a peek into the mind of the man who wrote that fine novel: Poonachi, or the Story of a Black Goat.)

Murugan’s style is conversational and the prose is funny, ironical and poignant. Sometimes all at once, like in the essay ‘The Book Addict’, where the son hoards books to read and the mother hoards paper to light a fire. Mostly the stories are wise and illuminating in a way only lived experiences can be. “Even today,” he writes about the night sky that farmers know intimately, “I can identify Aara Meen (Seven Sisters) and Uzhukool Meen (Orion’s Belt)”.

Natural creator

Elsewhere, Murugan confides old hurts to his reader (being bullied in school for wearing a shirt made from a girlish fabric), shares unpleasant truths about his father and grandfather, and is critical about how his younger self reacted to his mother wearing white when she was widowed. The takeaway? How to write a memoir about a loved and admired parent, yet remain unflinchingly honest. The translation by Nandini Murali and Kavitha Muralidharan is competent. A glossary of Tamil words would have enriched the text and phrases like “traditional thread around my hips”, “intestine meat” and “sunberry” might have worked better in their original.

Towards the end, Murugan informs us: “Amma didn’t know how to destroy, creating came naturally to her.” The whole book is a testament to this elegant line: she coaxed the earth to give her enough chillies (from a single plant), enough income (from 13 trees), and enough work; too much for one woman.

In every story, she is toiling: at home, in the field, with her children, devising ways to pop three groundnuts at once so that they could sort the seeds quickly and press them for oil. She did all of that and also managed to find time to teach Murugan to swim, to ride a bicycle, to help her “shy cowardly” son (taunted as ‘pombalasatti’ — Tamil for girls’ underpants — by his own father) find courage.

His extraordinary mother, Murugan says, made just enough food for every meal, and told him to always have people asking for more. This treasure of a book follows that principle; if only it was fatter, the essays longer...

Amma; Perumal Murugan, trs Nandini Murali & Kavitha Muralidharan; Eka/ Westland; ₹399.

The writer is the author of Nine Rupees an Hour.