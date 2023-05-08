Review of Bhagat Singh — A Life in Revolution: A legend in life and death

May 08, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

When called upon to mount the scaffold, Bhagat Singh was reading a book by Lenin or on Lenin. He continued his reading and said, ‘Wait a while. A revolutionary is talking to another revolutionary.’ There was something in his voice which made the executioners pause. Bhagat Singh continued to read. After a few moments, he flung the book towards [the] ceiling and said, ‘Let’s go.’

— Manmathnath Gupta, Bhagat Singh’s associate writing in 1977; quoted by Satvinder Juss

To be placed in Gandhi’s league is not easy, but Bhagat Singh managed it in death and in life. His name is taken with Gandhiji, Subhas Bose and Jawaharlal Nehru, to name only a few, when it comes to measuring the contribution of these tall freedom fighters.

In a new biography, Bhagat Singh: A Life in Revolution, Satvinder Juss has done a service by shining a light on the person, his comrades (whose contributions were as critical) and the revolutionary members of his family.

Actions and words

The dramatic effect of throwing leaflets in the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi (April 1929), the killing of British policeman J.P. Saunders, in retaliation to the British police beating Lala Lajpat Rai to death (December 1928), the great hunger strike at Mianwali jail in which one of Bhagat Singh’s comrades, Jathindranath Das, gave his life September 1929, are just some actions of Bhagat Singh that set him apart.

Interestingly, Bhagat Singh was not to throw the bomb in the Delhi Assembly but one of his comrades, Sukhdev, accused him of ducking out. Sukhdev alleged that Bhagat Singh was not going to throw the bomb at the Assembly because he wanted to spend more time with a “certain woman”, Juss reveals.

On April 5, 1929, Bhagat Singh sent a letter to Sukhdev saying that his own brother had misunderstood him and levelled a very serious charge of weakness against him. By then, he was already on his way to the Delhi Assembly. Juss wonders whether Bhagat Singh is making an admission of his own love when he tells Sukhdev, “Don’t be cold to those who lag behind and fall prey to a disease like mine; don’t heighten their pain by scolding them, because they need your sympathy.”

The last thing that Bhagat Singh could be accused of is weakness — his actions demonstrated the contempt for British colonialism. His actions and his words both spoke loudly — and both galvanised millions of Indians against the Raj.

No neat labels

Juss quotes Oxford scholar Pritam Singh to suggest that all shades of political opinion had problems with Bhagat Singh, who didn’t fit neatly in a box and had a life and legacy that were all his own.

Bhagat Singh’s comrade, Shiv Verma, has recorded that the revolutionary always moved with a small, portable library. He always had two things with him — a pistaul (pistol) and a pustak (book) even if he was ill-clad, Verma recalled.

Bhagat Singh’s vision of an exploitation-free India, his undying commitment to secular and rational values as well as a nuanced commitment to methods needed to end British rule are well brought out by Juss.

Relevant to today’s India are Bhagat Singh’s views on Governors at the time something that many chief ministers could make common cause with. “I can only say that the Governor imposed from above, equipped with extraordinary powers, higher and above the legislative, shall prove to be no less than a despot.”

Critiquing the press

Finally, in mid-1928, Bhagat Singh wrote a damning critique of the press, a year before he was arrested, “The real duty of the newspapers is to educate, to cleanse the minds of people, to save them from narrow sectarian divisiveness... instead their main objective seems to be spreading ignorance, preaching and propagating sectarianism and... communalism... leading to the destruction of our composite culture and shared heritage.”

Bhagat Singh would have easily understood today’s India. One can only wonder what he would have to say about young idealists fighting for the idea of India finding themselves behind bars and the rising economic inequality in the country.

Bhagat Singh: A Life in Revolution; Satvinder Juss, Penguin/Viking, ₹999.

