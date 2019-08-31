‘Beyond The Himalayas – Journeying Through the Silk Route’ review: Ancient footprints

There’s something evocative about the term ‘the Silk Road’. It conjures up visions of snow-capped mountains, desert roads, caravans, brigands, and adventures. Our history books are dotted with references to travellers on this ancient route: Emperors like Alexander and Genghis Khan, Buddhist monks like Faxian and Xuanzang, Chinese military leaders like Ban Chao and his son Ban Yang, and the explorer Marco Polo. Even today, travelling on the Silk Road — or rather the Silk Route — is something to celebrate, as Beyond the Himalayas: Journeying Through the Silk Route shows.

In 1994, Major HP Ahluwalia — to whom the book is dedicated — invited filmmaker Goutam Ghose to join his expedition and film it. In his Introduction, Ghose writes about his chance discovery of old photographs and how “as I started going through them, all I saw was our caravan of Mahindra Armada jeeps plying through the meandering valleys and endless deserts...” The documentary that resulted from this journey was telecast in 1996 on Doordarshan, Discovery and the BBC.

With 2019 being the silver jubilee year of that momentous trip, the book offers a recap. The four sections — The Other Side of The Mountain, In Search of the Buddha, A Tale of the Silk Route and On the Roof of the World — are a combination of local life, politics, geography, history, art and archaeology. The text, Ghose informs us, is largely taken from the narration of the documentary with a few additions. It complements the stunning visuals perfectly, leaving the interpretations to the reader. Kunal Basu puts it perfectly in his Foreword: Ghose builds “rich narrative veins around many-splendoured cities treating them as landmarks across time and civilisations”... and these are as delightful as “the delectable cameo performances all through his route.”

The narrative moves back and forth in time. At Kashgar, for example, the expedition’s experiences jump between that of Lady McCartney, Aurel Stein’s journeys and how Chinese archaeologists found evidence of their earliest cultures. In Tibet, Harish Rawat joins them to retrace the footsteps of his grandfather and grand uncle — Kishen Singh and Naim Singh — who were among the earliest to survey the area for the British. Ghose describes the book as a “bouquet of memories”. They linger long after you’ve closed the covers.

Beyond The Himalayas: Journeying Through the Silk Route; Text by Goutam Ghose and Michael Haggiag, Photographs by Goutam Ghose, Niyogi Books, ₹1,250.