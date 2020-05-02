‘Asianization of Migrant Workers in the Gulf Countries’ review: Heading into a perfect storm

A vast majority of migrant workers in the Gulf region, especially those who are on subsistence wages, are facing a crisis in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Living and working conditions are not anything to write home about, and with links cut off from India, poor migrants are on the brink.

Though the Asianization of Migrant Workers in the Gulf Countries, edited by leading migration scholars S. Irudaya Rajan of Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ginu Z. Oommen, a member of the Kerala Public Service Commission, was written before the novel coronavirus attacked the world, the volume gives readers a timely perspective on labour migration in the region.

Among the many migration corridors that exist in the world, the Asia-Gulf Migration Corridor is the largest such corridor — 12 million people from across south and southeast Asia live and work in the Gulf region.

Old and new bonds

A compilation of papers by some of the biggest names in the study of labour migration from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the Gulf countries, as well as migration stalwarts like Andrew Gardner and Marie Percot, the volume offers valuable insights on current trends and forecasts on future of such migration. For governments across the region, who have enormous stakes in the migration corridor, this is excellent material to draw upon in the drafting of laws and as a blueprint for any future contingency in a consistently volatile region.

Linking the world

Asians constitute around 12 million out of roughly 15 million expatriates in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. This is a natural outcome of the old, historical linkages, religious and cultural proximity, poverty, unemployment, political instability and insurgency in the Asian countries on one hand.

On the other, as Oommen and Rajan demonstrate through carefully analysed data, it was also “to avoid the spread of radical and socialistic political ideologies in the Gulf region.” So when the development boom perched on oil money demanded the import of labour to the Gulf countries, the workforce came largely from neighbouring Arab countries like Egypt, Yemen and Sudan. However, by the 1980s, the GCC countries shifted the preference of workforce towards Asian countries, particularly from the South Asian region. This was a conscious decision mainly to safeguard the political interests of oil-rich monarchies as the political establishment of the GCC countries did not view Asians as a threat.

The Asian workforce, as late diplomat and scholar Andrzej Kapiszewski demonstrated in several works, also became a preferred choice due to certain characteristics: specifically docility, political neutrality, flexibility, willingness to work at manageable wages and readiness to work hard. In addition, the involvement of Asian governments in the recruiting process helps in attracting a monitored and filtered workforce.

Remittances flow

Hence, the ‘Asianisation’ of the migrant labour in the Gulf — the outcome of the “preference and choice” of the receiving governments due to various economic–political considerations — paved the way for the “extraordinary and unmatched movement of the people, remittances flow, developmental initiatives, voluminous trade, energy security, diplomatic and strategic overtures of the ‘Asia–Gulf Migratory Corridor’ in the region” as George Naufal and Ismail Genc point out in their chapter, Labour Migration in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The movement of workers to the region was so large that it altered the demographic structure of the GCC countries.

Foreigners constitute on average more than half of the population in the region and in some countries, like in the UAE, some estimates show they are more than 80%. Remittances from GCC countries play a significant role in the foreign exchange reserves of the home country, alleviation of poverty and socio-economic development.

Trends & legislation

Rich in data culled from primary and secondary sources, through case studies of migrants from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Philippines, the volume unpacks the many layered and different dimensions of the Asianisation process of the Gulf’s labour force — migratory trends, gendered experience, migration legislation in both the home and host countries, the status of the migrants in the host countries, the impact of nitaqat or localisation of labour laws in the GCC and their impact on Asian migration.

A highlight of this volume is a chapter by Oommen on the impact of “social remittances” on society in his native Kerala, particularly in the religious sphere on the Christian community.

Asianization of Migrant Workers in the Gulf Countries; Edited by S. Irudaya Rajan, Ginu Z. Oommen, Springer, ₹8,490.

The reviewer is a journalist and political analyst, tracking South, Central, and West Asia.