Ashis Nandy — A Life in Dissent review: The contrarian

It is only apt that any discussion on the works of Ashis Nandy, one of the better-known intellectuals of the past two-three decades in India, must have dissent as a key word.

For, the octogenarian scholar’s work over the last few decades has been synonymous with non-conformity.

From declaring himself an anti-secularist to seeing the nation-state as an idea that rode “piggyback” on the western ideology of nationalism, Prof. Nandy has taken the most controversial and dissenting of positions.

True to this defining spirit of the man, the book, Ashis Nandy — A Life in Dissent, traces the scholar’s long career of taking on hegemonic discourses within the academia. The book — with introductions by editors Ramin Jahanbegloo and Ananya Vajpeyi — is a series of articles written on Prof. Nandy’s life and work by academics and writers who have known him and his work.

A Nandy reader

The book essentially tries to offer the Nandy reader a glimpse of the man behind many known works like The Intimate Enemy and The Illegitimacy of Nationalism. If you think you can capture the nuances of his rejection of modernity or his other core arguments through this one work, this may not be the best read for you.

However, if you have followed his writings, this book will give you a peek into the man behind the writings: his nature, his way of engaging people and his approach to life.

In his “fan letter” to Prof. Nandy, Dipesh Chakrabarty recounts how he got influenced by the veteran’s writings. Here, he begins with his days in the 1970s when he was impressed by Marxism, a time when the Left in Kolkata did not take Prof. Nandy seriously.

“You remained marginal to our intellectual concerns for most of the 1970s. If anything, we would have positively rejected your ideas: you did not do class analysis; you indulged in unverifiable psychological speculations, you were anti-modern — the litany of complaints would have been long and by now familiar,” Prof. Chakrabarty writes.

He then traces his own change of heart: from his experience that no Chinese student he met in those days had anything good to say about the Cultural Revolution, his exposure to Edward Said’s Orientalism, the writings of Michel Foucault, Ranajit Guha’s work on peasant insurgency, and the general, growing canon of post-colonial literature that brought him close to Prof. Nandy’s writings, which were seen as part of post-colonial literature.

He elaborates upon his change of heart: the new ability to see popular religion and rumours seriously, and the growing awareness of “the modern state as the bearer of epistemic violence.”

Prof. Chakrabarty goes on to acknowledge Prof. Nandy’s ability to stay unruffled by hostile criticism and also his quality of being non-hierarchical despite his stature, a quality that “Indian scholars” — who, he says, have a deep sense of hierarchy and status amid professions of egalitarianism — lack.

Controversial ideas

In his article ‘Master of Contrarian Reason’, Richard Falk recalls the time in 2013 when Prof. Nandy sparked controversy by calling low castes practitioners of “corruption”, and explaining that their corruption seemed more “corrupt” than the subtle, smooth, elite corruption of using social networks to get their children placed in top academic institutions and good jobs. The comments provoked an outrage and a criminal case, making Prof. Nandy apologise unconditionally and say that he would have to be careful in future.

The book also has a chapter in the form of an imaginary dialogue. The contributor Aseem Shrivastava imagines Rabindranath Tagore returning in the 21st century and discussing many contemporary themes with three persons of different worldviews: Prof. Nandy; an imaginary economist and development enthusiast from the NITI Ayog Vikas Paramvir; and an imaginary ecological thinker from Visva Bharati University called Anjana Prakriti.

Left or Right?

The last chapter of the book is an interview of Prof. Nandy by the editors, where his contrarian style is visible in his responses. Asked about his intellectual itinerary over 50 years, he begins by saying he is not good at chronology, before answering the question in detail.

Asked whether he was a leftist in his younger days in Gujarat, parts of the answer bring out the veteran dissenter, around whom the previous chapters have been built.

“It was in Ahmedabad that I began to suspect that the difference between the left and right did not work in the Indic civilisation. In many ways, Gandhi was more radical in his critique of capitalism and foundational values of the modern west world, and the lifestyles of many communities in South Asia were sometimes more serious negations of the categories around which the cultures of global dominance and industrial capitalism were built,” Prof. Nandy answers, in a style that has his stamp all over it. “The easy radicalism of my Calcutta days now seemed a middle class ploy.”

Ashis Nandy: A Life in Dissent; Edited by Ramin Jahanbegloo and Ananya Vajpeyi, Oxford University Press, ₹750.