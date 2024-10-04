Review of Gauri Kelkar’s 20 x 20: Twenty Architects x Twenty Iconic Homes of India: Space constraints

India has great diversity and skill across the country when it comes to architecture, says Gauri Kelkar, and she has tried to capture “a slim slice” in her new book, 20 x 20: Twenty Architects x Twenty Iconic Homes of India.

While the criteria for picking the 20 projects are not clear, Kelkar does present architecture from all corners of the country, Ladakh in the north, Assam and West Bengal in the east, Rajasthan, Goa, Maharashtra in the west, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the south, and other places in between.

The studios featured range from some of the country’s most awarded to a few greenhorn practices. There are projects by Abin Design Studio, Architecture Brio, Ini Chatterjee & Associates, Khosla Associates, Labwerk, Mancini Enterprises, Matharoo Associates, Mathew & Ghosh Architects, RMA Architects, Romi Khosla Design Studio, Sanjay Puri Architects, SPASM Design, Stapati, Studio Lotus, Studio Sanath, Wallmakers, SAFE from Shillong, Ladakh-based Field Architects, Sketch Design Studio from Alwar and Vriksh from Manipal.

The TikTok-born tendency to exaggerate has certainly played a part in the naming of the book — its title giving the collection of residences a magnitude some may not deserve. For instance, the project by Field Architects in Ladakh is interesting but it is oversold in a book of residential icons.

Design deficit

Kelkar has tried to tie things together with a simplified editorial structure. Each profile begins with a synopsis of a firm’s work and an overview of its projects before moving to the residential project in focus. It can sometimes feel like too much information but for the lay person, it could be helpful. Every project is illustrated with photographs and drawings. However, for a book on the topic of design, 20 x 20’s design meanders all over the place. For instance, the drawings are far too small. Since the project photographs have been collected from each practice and photographed by several people, the presentation lacks a consistent visual point of view.

While there is no doubt that there is a dearth of Indian publications surveying contemporary Indian architecture, it is also the reason why every book on the subject carries a heavy burden of responsibility. There is so much construction in the country and so many practices that Indian design is evolving too fast for anyone to really understand what is going on and even magazines can’t keep up. Which means we’re ready for publications that pick up specific threads of investigation, from material innovations to geographic particularities, or even stylistic tendencies.

But 20 x 20’s type of generalised look at contemporary Indian architecture is misleading. Also, the information is based entirely on the designers’ descriptions of their own projects, when in fact the only way to really tell if a building works is to go there and experience it so that basic information is enhanced by its emotional, experiential context. That also allows writers to fact-check creators’ often flamboyant statements. Unfortunately, writing projects today simply don’t have the budgets for that kind of in-depth reporting, so my sympathy lies firmly with the author.

Roli Books’ own The Anthology of Contemporary Indian Architecture by Jagan Shah, and Edmund Sumner and Robert Gregory’s Contemporary House India for Thames & Hudson, are the last sweeping explorations I can remember on the subject. 20 x 20 should have been a great follow-up, if only its ambition was something simpler than finding icons.

20 x 20: Twenty Architects x Twenty Iconic Homes of India; Gauri Kelkar, Roli Books, ₹3,995.

The reviewer is an author and editor-in-chief of Beautifulhomes.com, and former editor of Architectural Digest.