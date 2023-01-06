Review of K. Indrapala’s Ancient Tamil Nadu — Glimpses of the Past: Lessons in Tamil history

January 06, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

The ancient history of Tamils is a fascinating subject. Somehow, in the popular consciousness, its impact has only been superficial. On many occasions, attempts have been made to address this problem and encourage people to develop a greater interest in the subject. The book in question falls in that category. The author, K. Indrapala, is clear about his target readers. An eminent historian hailing from Sri Lanka, Indrapala has not only addressed the book “for young adults” but also dedicated it to the youth of Tamil Nadu, apart from the widely respected historian from Japan, Noboru Karashima, who is known for his seminal contribution in the fields of ancient Tamil epigraphy and the region’s medieval history.

Written in a lucid style, the book begins with the ancestry of Tamils — migration from Africa — and covers the Early Iron Age, rise of Buddhism and Jainism, and finally, Tamil Nadu under one rule, the last of which has been dealt with in a fairly detailed manner. Despite being compact, the book is peppered with colourful photographs with a few maps, all of which enhance the readability. As Indrapala is from Sri Lanka, he has employed deftly and optimally the advantage of juxtaposing the history of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, an approach that any dispassionate student of South Indian history would adopt.

Clues on religions

The author seeks to provide some clues to the question why Buddhism and Jainism, despite having thrived in the Tamil country for centuries, seem disconnected now with the southern State, though its neighbours, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, have famous sites of Buddhist and Jain importance. In fact, the historian states that it took a “long time” for the two religions to become popular in Tamil Nadu. While discussing the revival of Hinduism through the Bhakti movement as symbolised by Saivism and Vaishnavism, his observation that the adaptability of Saivism to accommodate local religious worship and Vedic religion as being responsible for its success is perceptive. Indrapala’s statement on Kancheepuram being always “an important centre” for Sanskrit learning will come as a surprise to many whose thinking has been influenced by the contemporary, dominant political philosophy. Rightly, he emphasises on developments in the irrigation sector, especially construction of large tanks, which took place during the reign of Rajaraja I.

A Tamil version of the book would be more educative for people of Tamil Nadu, as the work presents an objective account of the ancient history of Tamils.

Ancient Tamil Nadu: Glimpses of the Past; K. Indrapala, Kumaran Book House, ₹375.

