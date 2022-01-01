‘Ancient India: Culture of Contradictions’ review: Complexities of a culture

01 January 2022 16:40 IST

A historian studies ancient India and discovers radical tensions and oppositions, between inequality and salvation, desire and detachment, goddesses and misogyny, violence and non-violence

At one place in her latest book Ancient India: Culture of Contradictions, Upinder Singh invokes “indulgent lovers in metropolitan cities inviting a backlash by the moral police who argue that this sort of celebration of love is against Indian culture.” It is such contemporary problems that have led Singh to explore, what is Indian culture? One of the results is unearthing, in the present book, some contradictions in ancient India.

Tensions in the past

Singh’s historical accounts of ancient and medieval India examine who we are and how we got here. Singh teaches history at Ashoka University,and her main interest as a historian has been ancient Indian history and archaeology. Among several of her books on different themes in the area,A History of Ancient and Early Medieval India: From the Stone Age to the 12thCentury (2008) became a classic textbook for courses on Indian history, and her Political Violence in Ancient India (2017) tried to address the myth created about India having a non-violent culture at the time of building a modern independence movement on the principle of non-violence (ahimsa).

Advertising

Advertising

The present volume examines contradictions in ancient Indian civilisation, continuing her epistemic faith that ideas and attitudes in early Indian history are still discernible in India today, and therefore, why it is not only relevant but essential to study early India. Singh is not interested in “offering a detailed chronological history of ancient India, or rather South Asia. Instead, she has chosen a few themes that are central to understanding ancient Indian history, culture and thought, by focusing on the coexistence of certain radical tensions and oppositions — between social inequality and salvation, desire and detachment, goddesses and misogyny, violence and non-violence, and debate and conflict.”

These tensions, arranged in five chapters, are illustrated with an informed understanding of primary sources and secondary sources including visual materials. The Introduction of the book invites readers to abandon simplistic stereotypes and try to grasp some complexities of Indian culture, and the Epilogue addresses the present state: in India, according to Singh, “it has become fashionable to talk about the ancient Indian tradition of debate and dissent and to present this as an inherent aspect of Indian culture and civilization. But we should not forget that participation in these was circumscribed by the unequal, hierarchical nature of social structures.”

Drawing on textual resources including Manusmriti, Mahabharata, Ramayana, Jain and Buddhist texts, vachanas, Sangam literature, Vatsayana’s Kamasutra, Kalidasa’s Raghuvamsa, Sudraka’s Mrichhakatika, Kautilya’s Arthashastra, among others, Singh shows tensions, conflicts, complexities, rival philosophies and readings of texts in India. We also come across local traditions such as Virashaiva or Lingayat sect and Shramana cultures contributing to the making of counter cultures in Indian history.

It is impossible to explore all practices and ideas that have contributed to the making of contradictions in the subcontinent, but one wonders at the absence of references to Sikhism, and also to the works of those who could be her interlocutors with regard to Hinduism such as Wendy Doniger, S.N. Balagangadhara and Manu V. Devadevan, whose A Prehistory of Hinduism (2016) is absent in the bibliography.

Theory and practice

Singh tries to understand the complexity of Indian civilisation with the category of ‘contradiction’. She reads, for example, the Manusmriti as “a text that makes pro-women as well as misogynistic statements, and tries to explain the contradiction in terms of the gap between theory and practice; the juxtaposing of different opinions; the context in which the statements are made; and the point sought to be emphasised.” According to Singh, if Rama is an exemplar of virtues for some, in Periyar’s writing, he is a symbol of northern Aryan tyranny. Likewise, Singh reveals diametrically different views and practices coexisting in India.

Singh’s conceptual framework of contradiction follows a long tradition of historical analysis. To use Walter Benjamin’s formulation, “there is no document of civilisation which is not at the same time a document of barbarism.” All cultures involve power relations and resistance, and therefore tensions and contradictions are a given.

A fine narrative

What Singh has achieved in the volume is a cogent account of practices, ideas and religious traditions in India by interestingly arranging her material. Therefore, Ancient India provides an engaging sourcebook for Indian students and students of India Studies, combining different strands on Indian history, philosophy and culture. Singh offers the vignette of India’s past in lucid prose that does not obstruct the reader’s pace nor test their patience. It is indeed a fine narrative that gives the experience of reading the story of India.

Further, Singh is pretty clear about the craft of a historian and the limits of writing history. For example, references to the Mahabharata and the Ramayana abound in her illustration, but she is aware of to what extent they can be considered as historical documents. Similarly, she is cautious about applying our present standards and norms retrospectively while reading ancient texts. If the past is a foreign country, Singh knows how to find her way within it, but her feet are firmly on contemporary India: she writes, “In ancient India, there were multiple religious communities, but no state religion. Perhaps there is a lesson for our own times.”

Ancient India: Culture of Contradictions; Upinder Singh, Aleph, ₹799.

The reviewer teaches English literature at Tumkur University.