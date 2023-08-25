Review of Syed Sayeed’s Understanding B.R. Ambedkar’s Annihilation of Caste: Missing the point

August 25, 2023 09:02 am | Updated August 24, 2023 02:31 pm IST

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 ushered in a slew of new books on Babasaheb Ambedkar on an unprecedented scale — seven volumes in as many months. The unique thing about these books is that they scarcely overlap. Ambedkar’s life was so eventful, his personality so complex, his tribulations and triumphs so multifarious, his output so vast, that volume after volume could be written exploring these dimensions without a great deal of repetition.

A quick glance at the books reveals that Savita Ambedkar’s autobiography, Babasaheb (an English translation of her earlier Marathi book), covers especially the period of their marriage: 1947, until Babasaheb’s death in 1956. It is an intimate look at Ambedkar as a husband, packed with details readers would never have encountered. Shashi Tharoor’s biography, Ambedkar: A Life, on the other hand, steers clear of the personal, and is instead preoccupied with Ambedkar’s legacy.

Scott Stroud’s book, The Evolution of Pragmatism in India, shares a similarity with the new co-edited volume, Ambedkar in London, both deep-diving into the lasting impact of Ambedkar’s early education in New York and London, respectively. Then there is a new pair of biographies: Ashok Gopal’s massive A Part Apart, an intellectual biography focusing on Ambedkar’s body of writings, along with my own new biography, Becoming Babasaheb, a personality-driven narrative, focusing on Ambedkar as a flesh-and-blood person. Both books naturally treat Ambedkar’s life overall, but they do so in such different manners that even here there is surprisingly little overlap.

Syed Sayeed’s Understanding B.R. Ambedkar’s Annihilation of Caste, is distinct from all the others, in that it closely analyses only one single text, and does so — in the author’s own words — by wrenching “the text out of its historical context”. Historical context is the backbone of each of the other six recent books on Ambedkar. But there is one way Sayeed’s book relates to the others: all have been authored by non-Dalits. Had this been the case for only a few it might have been a non-issue. That all seven of these prominent new books have been authored by non-Dalits raises important questions about appropriation, representation, identity and experience.

A curious assumption

Sayeed takes it upon himself to address the issues of identity. He launches his exposition on identity with an arbitrary philosophical distinction: “the distinction between the essence of a person and his identity. The essence of a person lies in his or her personality and character... Identity is a matter of how you place yourself or how others place you in a certain sociocultural taxonomy.” To suggest that there is some ‘essence of a person’ autonomous and liberated from socio-cultural-historical contexts, social location and lived experiences is befuddling, but the author quickly makes clear his intention: “The main reason for my emphasising this is that it has become fashionable — ...in consequence of being politically ‘woke’ — to privilege identity and experience as necessary conditions for speaking on behalf of someone...” Sayeed refuses to be constrained by these conditions, claiming the same entitlement as anyone to publish a commentary on Ambedkar. For Sayeed, identity and experience are of less importance than “empathy, sensitivity, and non-experiential solidarity”, and he doubles down on this claim with this: “to see Ambedkar as a Dalit man who was himself oppressed and who fought for his community... is to diminish him. My view is that his own Dalit identity was ultimately incidental to his fight against the caste system.”

Sayeed not infrequently refers to his book as nothing but a long summary of Ambedkar’s Annihilation of Caste, and I agree with his characterisation. The book also seeks to wage some kind of reactionary war on ‘wokeness’ as it furthers a left-liberal agenda of appropriating Ambedkar. For these reasons, I would give this volume a miss; there is now no paucity of alternatives to choose from.

Understanding B.R. Ambedkar’s Annihilation of Caste; Syed Sayeed, Permanent Black, ₹595.

The reviewer is a writer, whose latest book is Becoming Babasaheb.

