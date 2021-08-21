Reviews

‘Address Book: A Publishing Memoir in the time of COVID’ review: Championing women in print

The publishing industry was already struggling to acquire more readers when the pandemic struck. The small community of independent publishers was hit particularly hard and most have been trying to keep “paralysing despair” at bay as Ritu Menon writes in her slim candid narrative, Address Book: A Publishing Memoir in the time of COVID.

Menon, who co-founded Kali for Women, India’s first feminist press in 1983, is founder-director of Women Unlimited, an associate of KfW. Weeks after the March 2020 lockdown began, Menon started to write a diary. Though she enjoyed the silence and the “enforced slowness of pace,” the distress all around shook her to the core. She found the response to COVID-19 as virulent as the disease: “Things are falling apart, and the Centre has self-isolated.”

Discovery of writers

As she looks back at her career, including a stint at Doubleday in New York, we get a glimpse of the whole process of feminist publishing, from writers to editors, and readers who are at the centre of it all. It was at Doubleday, for instance, that she learnt about “building obsolescence into pricing.” One of the points that kept recurring in her circle was that of volume, the “the number of books one needs to publish every year in order to be viable.” The problems confronting all ‘indies’, as she calls small publishers, are that there are “too many books, too little shelf space; high returns, warehousing and inventory.”

Once Kali for Women was launched and through the international feminist book fairs, Menon had the chance of meeting a host of publishers, designers, booksellers, writers, librarians, opening up her world in the most charming way possible. Tucked between the covers are superb anecdotes — she found, for instance, a Post-It on the last page of an old address book, where Paul Brickhill, co-organiser of the Zimbabwe International Book Fair, had written a little note about a book that she must read, In the Eye of the Sun by Ahdaf Soueif. Years later Menon would invite Ahdaf to India who would introduce her to several Palestinian writers for publishing their work including Raja Shehadeh, Mourid Barghouti, Suad Amiry and so forth.

Lunch with Taslima

She writes about one of her oldest friends, Simone Manceau who translated Shashi Deshpande, Radhika Jha, Kunal Basu, Amit Chaudhuri, Neel Mukherjee and Bulbul Sharma into French as also the Pakistani writer Feryal Ali Gauhar, whose novel on Afghanistan, No Space for Further Burials, was published in 2007. She recalls in detail how a centenary edition of Attia Hosain’s work was put together. Menon writes about a lunch Taslima Nasreen cooked for her in exile in Delhi: “It’s my birthday and I wanted to cook for my friends. It was what I used to do in Dhaka.” In Menon’s possession are prized books including a signed copy of Svetlana Alexievich’s Zinky Boys: Soviet Voices from the Afghanistan War.

She narrates fascinating tales about her experience of working with the two stalwarts of Urdu literature Qurratulain Hyder and Ismat Chugtai. How for instance a reluctant Aini Apa (Qurratulain Hyder) finally agreed to meet her Italian translator because he was a practising Sufi; or the delightful surprise of receiving a royalty cheque for $2491 from New Directions publishers for River of Fire; and Ismat Apa readily agreeing to have her stories published in English.

Menon’s memoir, encapsulating her career as publisher and writer, recording stories of women and their movements, is a testament to Vandana Shiva’s belief that ‘monocultures of the mind’ must be resisted at all cost.

Address Book: A Publishing Memoir in the time of COVID; Ritu Menon, Women Unlimited, ₹300.

sudipta.datta@thehindu.co.in


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Nehru, Tibet and China’ review: The elephant in the room

‘Better to Have Gone: Love, Death and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville’ review: The dream of utopia and its tragic consequences

‘World as Family: A Journey of Multi-Rooted Belongings’ review: Banyan tree reflections

‘The Tatas, Freddie Mercury and Other Bawas: An Intimate History of the Parsis’ review: The Big Three, a distinctive community and its history

‘Lady Doctors: The Untold Stories of India’s First Women in Medicine’ review: Freedom from patriarchy

‘The Hunt for Mount Everest’ review: The giant among pygmies

‘Rajinikanth: A Life’ review: The many lives of a superstar

‘Space and Beyond, Professional Voyage of K. Kasturirangan’ review: Indian space odyssey through the eyes of a pioneer

‘A Map of Longings: The Life and Works of Agha Shahid Ali’ review: Poet of witness and an ability to contain multitudes

Poverty alleviation and growth

‘The Elusive Tipping Point: China-India Ties for a New Order’ review: An equilibrium with China

In a foreign land: Vineetha Mokkil reviews Sabin Iqbal’s ‘Shamal Days’

Ganga and Yajnaseni, again: Review of anthology ‘Collegiality and Other Ballads’

Feral fancies: Review of Malayalam author Gracy’s ‘Baby Doll’

‘On Citizenship’ review: Rights and guarantees

‘The Marginalized Self: Tales of Resistance of a Community’ review: On the periphery of change

‘Space Life Matter: The Coming of Age of Indian Science’ review: The struggles and triumphs of India’s scientific fraternity

‘Landscapes of Loss: The Story of an Indian Drought’ review: Distress in Marathwada and its wider repercussions

‘From Rebel to Ruler: One Hundred Years of the Chinese Communist Party’ review: A chequered century

Faces in the water: Rakhshanda Jalil reviews ‘From Volga to Ganga’ by Rahul Sankrityayan, trs Victor Gordon Kiernan, Kanwal Dhaliwal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2021 4:43:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/books-reviews/address-book-a-publishing-memoir-in-the-time-of-covid-review-championing-women-in-print/article35999976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY