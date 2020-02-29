A lifetime in pursuit of Gandhism

29 February 2020 16:31 IST

Devaki Jain’s books cover more than five decades of building ideas through an engagement with feminist questions, women’s movements, and global politics of development

Reviewing these books for me has been as much a trip down memory lane of ideas, concepts, struggles and theories as it must have been for Devaki Jain when she curated them. Generations of Women’s Studies and Development Studies students have learnt a great deal from her writings. Our understanding of looking at census data of workers with suspicion, census definitions of ‘work’ and ‘worker’ critically, and unpacking the production and reproduction relations of women’s labour came from scholars of that period, prominent among whom was Devaki Jain.

Gender sensitivity

Using a gender-sensitive lens to study women’s work and their everyday struggles to deal with issues of poverty and contributions to their households, Devaki Jain not only highlights that this is an issue pertinent to be addressed at the national level through knowledge building, policies and programmes but an issue that provides a vantage point to question the mindset that resource-intensive, consumption-oriented, market-led capitalist development is true ‘development’. This perspective was articulated by DAWN (Development Alternatives with Women for a New Era), a platform and perspective by Southern Feminists of which Jain is one of the founding members.

Both the books by Devaki Jain have about 14 and 15 chapters each and are dense with narratives of the author’s explorations of more than five decades of building empirical and theoretical ideas through her engagement with feminist questions, women’s movements, and global politics of development discourses within northern and southern countries. Jain’s research papers and talks given amidst outstanding gatherings in India and to global leaders and delegates in international fora, from 1989 till 2016, not only cover her rich experience but stand testimony to an amazing engagement of a woman activist-scholar with a post-independent nation’s trouble with discourses of development at each of the phases of India’s development. The early phase at the intersections of Gandhian ideals and Nehruvian aspirations; followed by the socialist phase within a legacy of feudalism, poverty and massive unemployment; which was ushered into the era of globalisation dictated by global capital and market forces. Jain’s personal and political trajectory within these economic and political contexts provides interesting insights into her early experience of Gandhism and a lifetime pursuit of the same.

Questioning stereotypes

Through each of the chapters in the two books, Jain shares several important reflections, which questioned development thinking and development practice fairly at an early stage of India’s development efforts. She unpacks the fallacy of terminologies and concepts in development thinking that undermine the livelihoods and rights of a large majority of people within planning and policymaking. For example, the term ‘informal’ sector versus the mainstream ‘formal’ sector undermines the fact that the majority of workers is indeed in the informal sector in India. Similarly, the produce that is collected, foraged and gathered in a sustainable manner by tribals is called ‘minor forest produce’ as opposed to felling of timber which is referred to as ‘major forest produce’. This narrow mindset of what is understood as contributing to productivity also undermines women’s work and unpaid labour.

Jain had meticulously built evidences to question enumeration biases that do not net the majority of the women as workers. Through her experience of important institutions like the South Commission, Jain shares her disappointment with colonised minds of leaders in independent countries. Jain cautions feminists through the two books, to contextualise struggles for gender equality and justice within the contradictions of development thinking, discourses and financial architecture that continue to produce social and economic inequalities, global climate change crises and political conflicts.

These books are a must-read for all Women’s Studies, Development Studies, International Development students, scholars and gender practitioners, particularly looking for more relevant ways of thinking about responses to global climate change.

Close Encounters of Another Kind; Devaki Jain, Sage, ₹1,095

The Journey of a Southern Feminist; Devaki Jain, Sage, ₹795.

The writer is Professor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.