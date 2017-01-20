Call for reforms in national security

In the current state of turbulence that prevails across the globe there is no way India can be insular and remain unaffected. Mindless terrorism is a stark reality, and irrespective of the stand that a nation takes on vital issues such as cyber security, proliferation of nuclear weapons or the handling of refugees, every country has a risk quotient that is formidable.

Strategic or armed preparedness to meet the challenges of the modern world can at best mitigate, but not obliterate, the danger from a reckless neighbour. India’s geography is a tinder box, and if we have staved off major incidents — barring perhaps the 26/11 attack on Mumbai — it is because of a certain degree of professionalism in the defence services and dedication on the part of paramilitary forces complementing the civilian police.

It is useful to hear from someone, who has served as defence secretary and home secretary, two positions in the higher echelons of power which give any official a vantage point to observe and learn, as also identify the exact points where the shoe pinches.

N.N. Vohra’s book is a collection of essays/ talks going back more than 15 years, when the security scenario, though troubled, was not as explosive as it currently is.

A brief contemporary introduction by the author, now Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, to each of the 17 chapters or the two sections into which the book is divided, would have made it more meaningful and readable. There is no evidence of any attempt to update perspectives. A brief preface written by the author about a year ago is definitely no substitute. That no effort was made to revise the material in each section is disappointing.

The first chapter ‘Is India under threat?’ undertakes a survey of the Indian scene in 1997. Its reference to external support to fissiparous elements in our polity and the crucial role of the states is as relevant to the present times as it was in the 90s.

The failures on the internal security front are essentially those of the States, although they do not absolve the Centre of its own shortcomings. The author refers to the inadequacies of the police, and the crying need to reform our forces. In particular, he points out the politicisation of the police, as one area where precious little has been done. A lack of political will remains the culprit to this day. Any observation here is not more than vain pontification.

Only two chapters, ‘Need for effective Security Management’ and ‘Civil-Military Relations’, appear reasonably close to where we stand now. The author pleads for a serious engagement with the States by the Centre so that there is no dissipation of energy. Given the current schism within our polity and the needless acrimony about the use of central agencies, I am not sure whether political differences will ever give way to an objective meeting of minds that would help to defeat anti-national forces within and outside India.

‘Reforming the Police Administration’ is a chapter that goes back more than two decades, and charters the right path to reshape our police into an efficient and credible establishment. The painful fact is that our law enforcement agencies continue to be bogged down in politics and corruption, although, in a crisis, they seem to be able to overcome their inherent deficiencies and give a good account of themselves. This cannot, however, mask the basic problem of immense public distrust of the police.

The state of intelligence agencies also figures in the book. The author charges late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with a deliberate attempt to diminish the Intelligence Bureau’s (IB) neutrality and professionalism by bringing the latter under her control. As a result, the authority of the Union Home Minister was greatly undermined.

Interestingly, for a while, in the recent past, under the previous government, the director of IB’s access to the Prime Minister was severely curtailed by a Home Minister, who wanted to assert himself and send a message that he was no figurehead. The creation of a National Security Advisor has added a new dimension to the situation. Only history will tell whether these dynamics adversely affected the quality of national security management.

The author has some strong words for the civil services, of which he was a part for more than three decades. The Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service, created with great hopes, have, in the view of a majority, let down the country.

An appalling willingness to bend before the political master and the downright unethical attraction for lucre have sullied the civil services’ image. The author identifies the problem, but is unable to give a practical and elaborate blueprint that would restore to the bureaucracy its earlier glory.

This is a good collection of material that informs us reasonably well. But it is somewhat of a let-down for the average reader who would expect a lot more analysis from a distinguished civil servant with a ringside view. He could possibly make amends after he leaves public office.

Safeguarding India: Essays on Governance and Security; N.N. Vohra, HarperCollins, ₹499.

R.K. Raghavan is a former CBI director and a graduate in criminal justice from Temple University, Philadelphia.