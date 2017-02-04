A natural balance

The Ramayana was never sacrosanct — Kabir and Kambar saw to that — though the basic story is religious canon. Vamsee Juluri’s Saraswati’s Intelligence takes the liberty of asserting that a story is a story, no matter how entrenched it may be in a culture’s mythology, and thus, open to reinterpretation.

Who says the sages Vishwamitra and Vashishta can’t be cast as eccentric monkeys with a wry sense of humour, that a possible Ravana can’t be depicted as an anomalous prehistoric creature with a ten-skull necklace rather than ten actual organic heads, or that Hanuman’s fetish for the sun can’t be fuelled by pure non-platonic love? After all, mythology is wasted if it is not reimagined and reinvented to deliver a profound message for the times we live in.

Set presumably in pre-hominid times, the book is centred around the young hero Hanuman (before he ever met another human being, let alone Rama), and his rapid coming-of-age through direct exposure to alienation and war. Despite the third-person narration, the author makes little effort to actually compere the story, instead plunging the reader squarely into the characters’ points-of-view, leaving you to contextualise and deduce things for yourself. This technique does work to intensify the suspenseful tension in the initial chapters, but it also comes off as a coy gimmick as the characters echo rather than alleviate your perplexity — without an impartial narrator to mediate the tale, the early proceedings are likely to strike the reader as a tad ludicrous.

Kishkindha is a peaceful land where barbarism is conscientiously eschewed. But this fanciful utopia is put in jeopardy with the advent of Darwinist creatures that follow evolution’s eat-or-be-eaten way of life. The book raises a fundamental question: “Is hostility the inevitable norm of a diverse society?” But it doesn’t provide a convincing answer, beatifying compassion and vilifying violence instead. Juluri’s tale falls short of convincing you that cruelty isn’t natural and that peace can be achieved by means other than an artificial consensus maintained by the threat of ostracisation. And the all’s-well-that-ends-well resolution undercuts the energetic build-up.

There are profound moments in the narrative, rendered all the more poignant by the characters, simian beings with an endearingly simple-minded sobriety. You just have to get past certain discrepancies — elephants and monkeys can converse articulately simply by virtue of being the good guys, while the primitive villains communicate in screeches and gestures. There is also this undertone of holier-than-thou condescension — the wise and compassionate Kishkindhans regard the nefarious ‘creatures’ with a mix of patronisation, pity and a hint of the white man’s burden.

Hanuman is quite the admirable ideal — chivalrous, valorous, loyal, obedient, humble, energetic, diligent, respectful, and capable of feeling intense righteous anger and pathos. At the start of the book, though, he appears to be enervated and low on drive, for ambiguous reasons — is it simply to endear him to the reader that he is shown as vulnerable and conflicted even with all his strength and fortitude? And this discrepancy stands out all the more when, later in the story, he performs superhuman feats; as he wonders innocently what ‘fear’ means, you feel like reminding him of the time not too many pages ago when he was too afraid to make a routine leap across a ravine.

Juluri’s relationship with his father seems to have seeped wonderfully into his depiction of parent-child dynamics. The strong bond between Hanuman and his parents pulsates through the pages, and its apparent severing spurs him into donning the mantle of a responsible adult. Baby-daddy Kesari’s pining for his exiled son highlights the familial milieu of those whom the ruthless consider ‘food’. And you get the sense family is one idea that can obviate cruelty.

Not that monkeys should have a hard time being funny, but there is a some great light-hearted humour to enjoy in the interactions between Tara and Ruma; Hanuman and Sugreeva; Vishwamitra and… everyone else. Just the notion of the monkey’s tail being referred to as its ‘balance’ is enough to tickle you every time you read mention of it. The blending of Sanskrit words into banter also has a similar effect; sample: “That is not an apachara, Hanuman,” said Sugreeva, “that is my balance.”

The book’s most valuable takeaway, however, is its focus on the role of sentient beings and how they can best fit into nature and Her scheme of things. Certain dialogues beautifully draw our attention to the natural order of the cosmos — the dynamics and laws of nature are but a manifestation of the underlying intelligence of the titular Goddess Saraswati. Far from being fatalistic, this perspective sanitises the Kishkindhans’ puritanical abhorrence of blood, establishing the benefits of restrained pragmatism when it comes to countering violence with violence — defeat, not destroy. The action is also compelling and Juluri’s pacing of the details makes for thrilling sequences. The successful militarisation of a band of monkeys may have been hard to believe in the Ramayana, but the threat to Kishkindhanagara brings out a determined Vanara Sena.

It’s exciting to read of multiple species being mobilised to come fight in defence of the land. But then again, I wish Juluri hadn’t resorted to the ‘othering’ of the violent creatures — at the very least, it would have been very interesting to learn about what caused this deviant species to emerge; perhaps that will be explained in the coming books of the Kishkindha Chronicles Trilogy.

Saraswati’s Intelligence; Vamsee Juluri, Westland, ₹299.

