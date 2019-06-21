Yoga guru Ramdev pens autobiography

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will unveil the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of his life and provide insights into his childhood in his soon-to-be published autobiography.

The book, My Life, My Mission, co-authored with senior journalist Uday Mahurkar, also addresses the major controversies, turning points and achievements of the yoga exponent’s life.

The book is expected to hit the stands in August, publishers Penguin Random House said in a statement.

The yoga guru tweeted, “A lot has been written about me by other people. Now I will share with you the story of my life in my own words. Don’t forget to pre-order today.”

In the book, he chronicles his journey from a small village in Haryana to the international stage, and writes about his passion for yoga and good health, his friends and foes and the Swadeshi campaign he spearheaded.

The autobiography also highlights the growth of his venture, Patanjali Group of Institutions, with a turnover of about ₹12,000 crore.