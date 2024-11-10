Noted short-story writer and motivational speaker Indra Soundar Rajan died in Madurai on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

The 65-year-old writer had bagged many awards for his books and among them “Yen Peyar Renganayaki” got him the Tamil Nadu State Award. The story for the popular television serial “Marmadesam” was authored by him and he was known for writing thrillers, some of which were hits in the silver screen.

He had scripted screenplay and dialogue for a few Tamil films. An ardent devotee of Kanchi Mutt and disciple of Kanchi Maha Swamigal, Indra Soundar Rajan was popular in the literary circuit. His contributions on Siddhars and Azhwars were aplenty. He regularly visited many educational institutions delivering lectures to students and gave talks at “Anushathin Anugraham” a forum in Madurai, which recognised him as an orator.

His books, such as “Chidambara Ragasiyam”, “Sivam” were popular and were among the best sellers. During the Book Fairs, he would appeal to the public to read books and spoke about the positives on reading as a habit.

He was born on November 13, 1958. His demise, just three days before his next birthday came as a shock to many of his fans.

