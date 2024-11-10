 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Writer Indra Soundar Rajan passes away in Madurai

The story for the popular television serial “Marmadesam” was authored by him and he was known for writing thrillers, some of which were hits in the silver screen.

Published - November 10, 2024 02:47 pm IST - MADURAI

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna
Novelist Indra Soundar Rajan. File

Novelist Indra Soundar Rajan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Noted short-story writer and motivational speaker Indra Soundar Rajan died in Madurai on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

The 65-year-old writer had bagged many awards for his books and among them “Yen Peyar Renganayaki” got him the Tamil Nadu State Award. The story for the popular television serial “Marmadesam” was authored by him and he was known for writing thrillers, some of which were hits in the silver screen.

He had scripted screenplay and dialogue for a few Tamil films. An ardent devotee of Kanchi Mutt and disciple of Kanchi Maha Swamigal, Indra Soundar Rajan was popular in the literary circuit. His contributions on Siddhars and Azhwars were aplenty. He regularly visited many educational institutions delivering lectures to students and gave talks at “Anushathin Anugraham” a forum in Madurai, which recognised him as an orator.

His books, such as “Chidambara Ragasiyam”, “Sivam” were popular and were among the best sellers. During the Book Fairs, he would appeal to the public to read books and spoke about the positives on reading as a habit.

He was born on November 13, 1958. His demise, just three days before his next birthday came as a shock to many of his fans.

Published - November 10, 2024 02:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / authors and poets

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.