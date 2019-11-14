Writer Eve Ensler calls for end to the silence around abuse

Girls are born with the inherent right to thrive and not just survive, American playwright, performer, feminist, author and activist Eve Ensler said at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Ms. Ensler was in the city ahead of the launch of One Billion Rising’s 2020 campaign, hosted by One Billion Rising (OBR) India and Delhi, chapters of a global campaign calling for an end to violence against women. The event was organised by Akshara Centre, a not-for-profit organisation and resource centre working for the empowerment of women with Royal Opera House, Mumbai and Avid Learning.

Ms. Ensler also launched her book The Apology at the event, where she spoke on sexual abuse and gender justice in a conversation with journalist Faye D’Souza.

Actor Rahul Bose kick-started the evening with a reading of six excerpts from Ms. Ensler’s book. Ms. Ensler, 66, said her book was the apology her dead father ought to have given but never did for sexually abusing her from the ages of five to ten.

“I’ve never witnessed a man publicly apologise for rape, incest, battery or violence,” said an impassioned Ms. Ensler talking about the fake apologies that usually go along the lines of ‘I’m sorry you feel that way’. “I was going to write the words that I had never gotten, [and create] a blueprint for men,” she said.

Ms. Ensler also made references to U.S. President Donald Trump and cases of sexual misconduct against him. “I feel like something is happening in this world we are living in with this strong-man-machismo misogyny and the desecration of women,” said Ms. Ensler. “Once someone breaks the silence, people can have courage and we have to build more resistance against this wave of fascist darkness that is circling the planet.”