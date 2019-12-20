Writer and critic LS Sheshagiri Rao no more

Kannada writer and critic L.S. Sheshagiri Rao, referred to as LSS in literary circles, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 94.
He is best known for his critical works and an English-Kannada dictionary that he compiled. Proficient in Kannada and English, many of his works were bridges between the two languages. Mr. Rao had retired from the English Department of Bangalore University.
Read: The Hindu interview with L.S. Sheshagiri Rao
He had won the Kendra Sahitya Akademy award for his work English Sahitya Charitre, a history of English literature in Kannada. He had won multiple awards including Rajyotsava Award and Karnataka Sahitya Academy award.
He presided over the 74th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in 2007 held at Udupi. He also worked with Rashtrothana Parishath.
