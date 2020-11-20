‘What can I do to die better? Live urgently,’ says Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi

Author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi spent eight months alone in a village in the pandemic. Some observations from his diary

Downy jasmine, in cement pots, were on either end of stone steps leading to my cottage; white flowers bloomed as quickly as they withered. Even with me in the cottage, it felt empty. This was in the early days of the lockdown, when we believed normal life was around the corner. After my 34th day in isolation — it was April then, hot, hard summer — I sat by jasmine fallen on red laterite stone steps. Because I had lived, the most vital question before me was: how must I die? The flowers, meanwhile, bud and bloom, wilt and shed, as if it were all the same thing.

I live alone, in a north Goa village; I am a professional isolationist. But at lockdown, time paused, and I with it. On the days I felt like I wanted to kill myself, I thought of errands I had to run next week, the letters I had to write, weeds that needed pulling out. Like a trapeze artist, one foot came after the other. An observation of one’s despair thins it. To prevent a train from falling off the tracks, the inside of its wheel has a larger circumference than the outside. In his novel Sputnik Sweetheart, [Japanese writer] Haruki Murakami wonders, ‘Was the Earth put here just to nourish human loneliness?” Perhaps an epilogue to his question, as I discovered, was: stick around with your loneliness long enough and it begins to keep you company.

Proximity and patience

The black-throated munia made a nest in the Cycas, a plant so ancient it dates to Cretaceous times. A Russell viper on the veranda, unflappable from venomous power. The quivering tegmina of a grasshopper signalled the end of a monsoon. How silly to have forgotten the spiritual nutrition of wild things. What I might have simply found in leaves and stones, in a stream, I had looked for in museums. [Russian-French artist Marc] Chagall believed that art began where nature ended (but nature never ends). The best thing in the lockdown were my dogs, Kora and Lila. The dignity of companionship without the burden of conversation. Every single pet is an emotional support pet.

Here’s the funny thing about being so bored that you think you will lose your mind: there’s a hole in the centre of your boredom and if you enter it fully, and cross over without fear, it rewards you with sentience for everything around you. [Dutch artist] Vermeer made a painting of a kitchen maid at her task, and unlike the smug nobility of Mona Lisa, her investment in her daily job paid tribute to the idea that bearing witness was high art. And that the everyday, made specially for your attentiveness of its existence, is original and holy.

When I am alone, I am often visited by a loneliness that makes me pull out my hair. When I am with someone, I sometimes want to pull their hair out. The jury is out there on the virtue of annihilation by solitude versus annihilation by company. ‘My marriage is over,’ a friend said to me over the phone. ‘What do you mean?’ I asked. She said: ‘It means that I finally saw him.’ He had been cheating on her. ‘I saw him.’ Proximity involved all kinds of nakedness. The pandemic, sparing me personal betrayal, had been a gift beyond measure. Small mercies add up.

The other side of failure

With patience, that most ridiculously essential of traits, all questions are answered; patience is the under skin of prayer. In the monsoon, the paint on my bedroom walls began to slake. Beneath it, moss formed. I’d look out the window, trying not to think of the marine sound the wind made. When we wait — and wait without reward or the assurance of an answer — things solve themselves. I’d snap back into the moment — the whirring of the fan above me or a squirrel on a lintel might be triggers. Nothing had changed except that the big wins of my life now registered only as insights into my failures.

In a worst-case scenario, I might be dead today; in the best, I’d be dead later. Even with a blanket of white flowers at my feet, I had been thinking about death. I don’t mean this in either a wallowing or morbid way — as the end — but as an invitation to prepare myself: to become death’s disciple. What can I do to die better? Live urgently, of course, and mindfully, but also in a way that lays vigil to the conclusion. The miracle of being alive is lost in the exhaustion of staying alive. Now I know that I want to enter my death as if it were a garden of beautiful trees, or a bench I had sat on before the sea, or a train I had boarded to a destination of no known address except that it was home, some place where I might be finally myself. I am writing this on Diwali, I am alone and unspeakably happy, with one family secret to share with you: everything is just right.

