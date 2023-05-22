HamberMenu
Watch | KK Shailaja: ‘Women have the same power as men’

A video interview with former health minister of Kerala, KK Shailaja

May 22, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KK Shailaja, former Health Minister of Kerala, caught the attention of the world for her efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in Kerala and before that, the Nipah virus.

Now the Chief Whip of the CPI(M), she recently released her autobiographyMy Life As a Comrade. Shailaja traces her transition from a school teacher to a much-lauded minister, the influences that shaped her and what motivates her political work.

In a free-wheeling conversation with The Hindu, she talks about her style of functioning, her take on gender equality, her family and her collection of saris.

Also read: Teacher to rockstar | K.K. Shailaja on her new book ‘My Life as a Comrade

Interview: Saraswathy Nagarajan

Videography: Aswin VN

Production: Shikha Kumari

