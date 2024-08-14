GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Ira Mukhoty in conversation with Swati Daftuar – The Dialogues: Beyond The Bookshelf

Published - August 14, 2024 02:26 pm IST

Swati Daftuar
Swati Daftuar

“I’ve often thought of myself as a medieval detective. I’m interested in the hidden stories, the women’s stories. … Luck sometimes takes you to certain places, but then you can really go down rabbit holes as well … there are certain periods that are just so enigmatic and thrilling that you want to dig deeper.”

This month, we kicked off The Dialogues: Beyond The Bookshelf in New Delhi, presented by The Hindu Lit Fest in association with Bahrisons Booksellers and Colocal x Roastery. Our first guest was historian and author Ira Mukhoty, who was in conversation with Deputy Editor Swati Daftuar. In a free-wheeling chat exploring the work and research that went behind her latest book, The Lion and the Lily, Mukhoty spoke about hidden histories, finding and following threads as a historian and changing dominant narratives.

About The Dialogue: Beyond the Bookshelf:

The Hindu Lit Fest, Bahrisons Booksellers and Colocal x Roastery present The Dialogue: Beyond the Bookshelf - A series of in-depth and free-wheeling chats with authors, editors, publishers, and industry experts, held every month in New Delhi. For each Dialogue, we invite guests to join us in engaging conversations that dive into the world of books, literature, and the broader literary scene.

