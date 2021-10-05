Watch | In conversation with Kalki Koechlin on her book ‘The Elephant in the Womb’

05 October 2021 14:03 IST

Kalki Koechlin is an actor, celebrity, award-winner, activist, writer, and a mum. Yet another celeb-turned-author? A-listers have been jumping on the book-writing bandwagon of late — Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Khemu, Karan Johar and Jugal Hansraj… Lots about tots. Why do we need another one?

Burps, lack of libido and incontinence, to start with. This is a book with all the warts and bumps. Koechlin, 37, kept a diary when she was pregnant. Her musings, rants, poetry, cravings, all made it into this memoir (as personal essays and think-pieces), with Valeriya Polyanychko’s brilliant, wacky illustrations focussing on the many versions of Koechlin’s baby bump and other lumps, protesting vaginas and raging breasts.

In an interview with The Hindu Weekend, she speaks on the experience of being a mother and what spurred her to write this book.

Advertising

Advertising