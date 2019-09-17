A way with words: At the Ooty Lit Fest 2019

If there was one unifying factor at the recent Ooty Lit Fest (OLF), it was perhaps a sense of dismay and even anger at the erosion of the idea of a multiple, pluralistic India. Shakespeare, dinosaurs, writing fiction, economics, climate change, desire… the topics were varied but there was “a sense of dialogue not just between the people on the dais but also between the sessions,” as author Jerry Pinto, advisor to the OLF, put it.

But the festival began, as it always does, with dance. As members of the Mahalinga Badaga Troupe bent and swayed, Jerry Pinto, Jonathan Gil Harris, Arthy Muthanna Singh, Pranay Lal, Priya Sarukkai Chabria, and CS Lakshmi followed their stately moves. With some difficulty, the dancers were persuaded into the historic Nilgiris Library to begin the proceedings with CS Lakshmi, better known as Ambai, receiving the Ooty Lit Fest Lifetime Achievement Award.

Shakespeare is an entertainer, says Jonathan Gil Harris in his conversation with Indu Mallah | Photo Credit: R Vijikumar

After Ambai spoke of her relationship with literature and writing, the student choir from St Jude’s Public School sang some of the Mahatma’s favourite hymns to mark his 150th birth anniversary. And Jonathan Gil Harris, author of Masala Shakespeare, picked up the line ‘Ishvar Allah Tero Naam’ to underscore how plurality was central to Shakespeare. Amar Akbar Anthony, Lagaan, Petta … Gil, as he prefers to be known, drew laughs, appreciative whistles and thunderous applause as he spoke of education systems, his struggle with Hindi, the myth that Shakespeare was an icon of high culture and language and the need to preserve “an idea of India we’re losing right now”.

Plenty of dinosaurs in India, says Pranay lal | Photo Credit: R Vijikumar

Pranay Lal’s presentation may have been meant for the schoolchildren who filled the front rows while everyone else had been at lunch, but it held salutary lessons for the adults as well: we’re not just losing multiplicity of cultures and languages but also vital links to our past. Dinosaur eggs being crushed to make cement, fossils being lost to mining and road widening works… amid these sad tales were also stories of dinosaurs found in India and our rich record of fossils.

Writing strange tales Aroon Raman, CV Ranganathan, Priya Sarukkai Chabria | Photo Credit: RVijikumar

Despite representing two very different genres, Priya Sarukkai Chabria and Aroon Raman kept the momentum going. Priya uses a multiplicity of forms and voices in her works and said that she prefers the reader to “get into my stories through their imagination.” Her latest Clone is set in a “post climate breakdown world”, reminding us what was going on outside that room. Aroon’s thrillers, the author said, are meant “to grip the readers by the neck and not let them go”. A lively account of chasing ghosts and meeting Charles Sobhraj and pickpocket Murugan in Tihar Jail when arrested during a student agitation followed, in which demonetisation also got a look in.

Musical connections On both days, the last sessions were musical. On Friday, Nithyashree Mahadevan performed from the repertoire of the legendary DK Pattammal, her grandmother following the release of Shantha Thiagarajan’s DK Pattammal: The Maestro and Her Times.

On Saturday, Naresh Fernandes took the audience on a trip to the 1950s when the US tried to win India over with jazz. So if Dizzy Gillespie told us all about the ‘strange commodity called cultural exchange’, we heard who the ‘Real Ambassadors’ were from Louis Armstrong, through Naresh’s audio visual presentation.

When Indu Mallah read her poem on Gauri Lankesh, Jerry Pinto asked the audience, “What are we doing to support institutions of democracy?” adding that democracy can be kept alive only by the active participation of the people.

Debating the state of the world Kanakalatha Mukund, R Gopalakrishnan, Aroon Raman and Mansoor Khan | Photo Credit: R Vijikumar

History, economics and science came together as Kanakalatha Mukund spoke of how trade and traders evolved in India, while R Gopalakrishnan traced the evolution of the more modern Indian manager from The Arthashastra, which he said was the original Companies Act. Gopalakrishnan’s mention of growth was picked up Mansoor Khan, the third member of the panel, who asserted that “Perpetual growth is not possible on a finite planet” and said that we need to start thinking small, local and steady if we are to get out of the current crisis.

A wide-ranging discussion Jerry Pinto and Damodar Mauzo | Photo Credit: RVijikumar

Amar Akbar Anthony made another appearance during Goan author Damodar Mauzo’s chat with Jerry Pinto. “Anthony Gonsalves was my neighbour,” he smiled, as he spoke of migration, religious harmony, getting ideas by watching people and living under perpetual police protection since his name appeared on a hit list of a right-wing organisation. “Each one is a character,” he said of his security officers. “May be one day they will appear in my stories.”

Our abiding passions Vaibhav Vats, Sheela Nambiar and Ruth Davidar | Photo Credit: R Vijikumar

The unlikely couple of cricket and food converged only a couple of times when journalist Vaibhav Vats mentioned that Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography (which he characterised as the worst) had a list of all the restaurants the cricketer had visited in his career. A piece of practical advice from the other panellist Ruth Davidar: cook and eat the way your grandmothers did but do not forget to exercise, to which ob-gyn and lifestyle expert Dr Sheela added a sage, “bring exercise into your daily life”.

Differing viewpoints Veera Das, Umanath Selvan, Khyrunnisa and Arthy Muthanna Singh | Photo Credit: R Vijikumar

Is Reading Dead? This provocative title drew different answers from poet Veera Das and authors Umanath Selvan and Khyrunnisa. While Veera felt reading had moved to the digital space, Umanath gave a categorical ‘yes’ but said parents and teachers needed to see that kids read more than textbooks. Khyrunnisa’s humorous assertion that the way forward was to tell parents that “reading helped the child become high achievers” was met with laughter.

Pick up a book Any time he saw children, Jerry Pinto would exhort them to read. “Spare an hour a day. Do what you want the rest of the time. But, for that one hour, read. I promise you, it will change your world. Let a book into your life. It will enrich your mind and life. It may bear fruit only many years later but for that time magic will happen.

Madhavi Menon’s passionate and forceful discourse on desire and its many forms covered gender, marriage, honour killings, food, Kama Sutra and much more. “Desire doesn’t respect boundaries,” she said, “which is why we keep inventing boundaries for it.”